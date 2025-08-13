Houston Group Makes Slew Of Appointments In Senior Creative Team

Independent brand consultancy Houston Group has promoted Alex Toohey and Alex Creamer to senior creative roles as the agency welcomes returning Aussie Jacquie Halloran to the role of design director.

Alex Toohey, a founding creative behind some of Houston’s work for brands such as Qantas, Ampol and Toyota, has stepped into the role of chief creative officer-partner. He will lead the agency’s creative vision.

Alongside Toohey, Alex Creamer has been promoted to executive creative director. Over the past 18 months, Creamer has made work for clients including Westpac, McDonald’s and NRMA.

The agency has welcomed Jacquie Halloran as design director. Most recently at London’s Made Thought, she brings a decade of experience with global brands including Chanel, Burberry, Commbank, Sydney Festival and the Maybourne Hotel Group.

“This is about building the best possible conditions for creative excellence – pairing the strategic rigor we’re renowned for, with the design leadership and creative firepower to match. The whole team brings the experience, craft and curiosity to help our clients thrive in a fast-changing market,” CCO, Alex Toohey said.

“Our creative strength lies in a culture that embraces diverse perspectives and deep expertise. Jacquie’s passion is already making an impact within the team. Together, our creative team are positioned to push boundaries and produce work that reflects both the ambition of our clients and the agency,” Toohey added.

“Great creative isn’t just about standing out; it’s about moving our clients closer to their ambitions. At Houston, we work at the intersection of bold ideas and clear strategy, so our creative captures attention and drives real business outcomes for clients. Being independent gives us the freedom to stay agile and adapt to whatever challenges come our way and this new leadership chapter provides even greater scope to shape work that delivers on the big visions our clients bring to the table,” Creamer said.

“Houston is the perfect place to combine my experience and love of craft with the team’s sharp strategic edge. I’ve always sought out leaders who challenge my thinking and push for creative excellence, and working with Creamer, Toohey, and the broader team allows me to do exactly that. After my time in London, I’ve returned with a renewed appreciation for the opportunities we can create here in Australia, and a broader perspective that shapes work to be both compelling and effective for our clients,” Jacquie Halloran added.

The new hires are effective immediately.