HoMie Collaborates With Town Square To Tackle Youth Homelessness One Hoodie At A Time

Melbourne-based social enterprise and streetwear label HoMie is proving fashion can be a force for good, launching its annual ‘Hoodies for Homelessness’ campaign from creative agency Town Square that pays homage to childhood nursery rhymes and street style visuals.

Timed to coincide with the start of winter, the campaign delivers an unforgettable new and catchy rhyme—”How much good could a good hood do, if a good hood could do good?”—designed to stick in people’s heads and move them to action. Town Square collaborated with the local community to demonstrate the grassroots good HoMie’s hoods do.

Running across TV, radio, OOH, digital, print, PR, social, and in-store experiences, the work centres on HoMie’s limited-edition hoodie and features people trying to recite the infectious ear-worm. All proceeds go to directly funding programs and events that support young people affected by homelessness or hardship.

In partnership with Champion, every hoodie purchased results in an additional hoodie being donated to a young person in need, reinforcing the brand’s long-standing ethos of purpose over profit.

“We know people are overwhelmed by causes, so instead of trying to guilt anyone into action, we wanted to do the opposite,” said Brendan Day, Town Square executive creative director.

“The Hood that Does Good campaign is bright, cheeky and uplifting, because putting a smile on someone’s face makes it easier to start a conversation about doing good. Plus, once you’ve heard the rhyme, good luck getting it out of your head.”

This latest HoMie campaign builds on the momentum of last year’s successful ‘Give One. Get One’ campaign, also created by Town Square. The ambition for this year is to sell over 3,000 hoodies, raising both funds and awareness for the real and growing issue of youth homelessness.

“We’re proud to launch another creative campaign with Town Square that not only raises vital funds for our work, but makes people feel good while doing good,” said Steph Say, CEO at HoMie. This year’s approach feels really fresh, it’s playful and totally shareable. And the more people share it, the more lives we can help change.”

Since 2015 HoMie has supported over 2,550 young people through its two social impact programs: The HoMie Pathway Alliance, an accredited retail education and employment program for young people (18-25) affected by homelessness or hardship and HoMie’s VIP Days, where young people are invited to shop for free HoMie garments, while enjoying haircuts, beauty services, personal care packs, and lunch with the HoMie team.

100 per cent of HoMie’s profits go towards achieving its mission to support young people.

