Homesafe Wealth Release Launches New Client Testimonial Campaign Via Burninghouse & The Faith Agency

Homesafe Wealth Release has launched its new TVC campaign highlighting real customers speaking about their experiences, created in collaboration with content production company Burninghouse and Melbourne advertising powerhouse, The Faith Agency.

Since 2005, Homesafe Wealth Release has helped older Australians access the equity in their homes through its unique debt free solution that has proven to be a popular alternative to a reverse mortgage. With thousands of satisfied customers being able to enjoy their retirement by accessing the wealth in their homes debt free, it’s not surprising Homesafe were able to invite four happy customers to appear in their latest TV commercial. Shot in and around each of the customers’ homes, each of them shares the positive outcomes of having used Homesafe, resulting in an ad that is a strong call-to-action for older Australians in similar positions.

“With a product like Homesafe Wealth Release that offers such a positive outcome for customers, it was obvious we needed to highlight customer stories. Where previous advertising for the business had focused on one customer’s story at a time, we knew what we needed to do to tell a really convincing story,” said Ben Crocker, account director and partner at The Faith Agency.

“The coordination involved in a shoot such as this, travelling across much of Melbourne, coordinating a dozen crew and, of course, each customer, is never easy, but the outcome speaks for itself. Director Oliver Waghorn has created an ad with real empathy that will drive engagement,” said Tim Anderson, head of production and partner at Burninghouse.

“We are excited to launch new TV ads for Homesafe, following the success of our previous campaigns some years ago. We are grateful for the work Burninghouse and The Faith Agency have done to produce these testimonial ads, with real Homesafe customers, which truly speak to the benefits and peace of mind Homesafe has provided thousands of older homeowners since the business was launched nearly 20 years ago,” said Dianne Shepherd, managing director of Homesafe Wealth Release.

The new commercial will form the backbone of a renewed media push booked through Nunn Media, with broadcast TV, radio and socials commencing this week. Burninghouse will also be producing a series of 15-sec and long-form videos to tell each customer’s story online across different platforms.

All of this comes on the back of a refresh of the Homesafe brand, also created by The Faith Agency, streamlining and enhancing the brand’s presentation to its customers and the wider market, along with a new website in the works, scheduled to launch in early 2025.

Credits

Client: Homesafe Wealth Release

Managing Director: Dianne Shepherd

Production House: Burninghouse

Head of Production: Tim Anderson

Director: Oliver Waghorn

Creative Agency: The Faith Agency

Account Director: Ben Crocker

Creative Director: Terence Hammond

Media Agency: Nunn Media

Commercial Director: Stuart Perry

Group Account Director: Roshani Taylor