Heinz Sends Human Pickle To World’s Biggest Tomato Festival To Launch Pickle Flavoured Ketchup

To launch Heinz Pickle flavoured Ketchup to an Australian audience, Heinz, TBWA\Sydney and Eleven sent a human pickle into La Tomatina festival in Spain – a simple and memorable visual moment to celebrate the unique flavour profile.

The campaign launched on social media with hundreds of applicants vying for the role, with one lucky winner eventually donning the custom-made Pickle costume and traveling to Spain for the festival.

“To launch our delicious new flavour of Heinz ketchup we wanted to leverage the Irrational love Australians have for both pickles and our ketchup by creating work that continues to expand the meaning of our global brand platform ‘It has to be Heinz’. Heinz have been passionate about pickles for over 150 years. So much so that our founder Henry J Heinz had the nickname ‘the Pickle King’,” said Andrea Payne, head of marketing at Kraft Heinz ANZ.

“There really is no other brand that could create a moment like this for their product. This campaign is a wildly joyful celebration of Heinz Tomato ketchup and the delicious taste of pickles, neatly visualising the product’s flavour in a way that people will remember. Plus, watching someone in a pickle costume being pelted with tomatoes is just joyful, sharable and fun,” said Katrina Alvarez-Jarratt ECD TBWA\Sydney.

Earned coverage of the stunt expanded the campaign’s reach and was supported in traditional media formats across social and digital film.

Credits:

Client: Kraft Heinz

Michael Magee – Chief Marketing Officer

Andrea Payne – Head of Marketing

Nicola Curran – Snr Brand Manager

Tim Smith-Brand Manager

Creative Agency – TBWA\Sydney

PR Agency – Eleven

Costume designer – Jo Woodcroft

Sound – Beau Silvester & Guy Fenech

Production – Fonktown

DOP – Pablo Maison

Photography – Santi Gómez Portillo

Editing – Bolt

Human Pickle – Angus Cummings

Media – Carat