Heineken Embarks On Global Search To Find New Irish Pub Owner Via LePub & Publicis Dublin

Heineken has launched a worldwide recruitment campaign via creative agencies LePub and Publicis Dublin, to help independent Irish pub owner, Josie McLoughlin, find a new successor.
Joseph ‘Josie’ McLoughlin owns McLoughlin’s Bar on the rural Achill Island. Situated at the world’s edge, the pub rests against the backdrop of the wild, beautiful landscape of West Ireland.
A fourth-generation McLoughlin, Josie was born upstairs in the pub, and when his parents passed, he took the reins and has been behind the bar for the past 43 years.
Like many families in Ireland, Josie’s kin now live all over the world and he has no one to pass the pub on to. So now, at retirement age, he is looking for a namesake to take over the running of the pub and keep the family name above the door.
Josie, whose family has run McLoughlin’s for 155 years, explained, “I have no one to leave the pub to, and I’d resigned myself to looking for a buyer outside the family and seeing my name being lost to history. That would just break my heart. The name McLoughlin is woven into the
very fabric of this pub. The past 50 years have been incredibly fulfilling for me and I’d love to see that story continue, finding a McLoughlin descendant to take it forward. If I could guarantee the McLoughlin name would still be above the door of the pub in another 155 years, I’d die a happy man.”
Heineken has stepped in to help Josie and his partner Jackie launch a worldwide search for a new custodian who’ll keep the McLoughlin tradition – and the heart of the pub – alive.
It is using its global reach to launch a recruitment campaign, with towering billboards and eye-catching ads being erected in cities worldwide where large numbers of Irish people have emigrated, including New York, Boston, Sydney, Auckland, Buenos Aires and Phan Thiết (Vietnam).
A widespread digital and PR campaign supported by a trio of PR agencies – The Romans (global), Thinkhouse (Ireland) and M Booth (USA) – will leave no stone unturned in the search for a suitable McLoughlin.
Heineken will also be offering a succession package to “the new McLoughlin” to help them get their feet behind the bar, including mentorship, business support and initial investment guidance to ensure the pub remains a thriving part of the community.
Heineken wants to ensure that pubs remain at the heart of social life in Ireland and beyond. The campaign is part of a wider pub support campaign ‘For the Love of Pubs’ which includes a suite of programmes dedicated to supporting and celebrating the pub trade.
Mark Noble, marketing manager at Heineken Ireland said, “When we heard Josie’s story, we just knew we had to do something to help. Pubs in Ireland are more than just places to enjoy a drink; they are living pieces of history, places of laughter, song, and kinship. With many of these institutions facing uncertain futures, we want to rally the Irish diaspora, inspiring a new generation of pub owners to take on not just a business, but a cultural legacy. For those who have longed to reconnect with their Irish heritage, this is more than an investment; it’s a
homecoming: the chance to own a piece of Ireland, to pour a pint for old friends and new, and to keep the spirit of the pub alive for generations to come.”
Bruno Bertelli, global CEO LePub and CCO LePub Worldwide, commented: “This is an ambitious initiative as it combines creative and strategic wittiness to help secure the future of Ireland’s iconic pubs in fresh and unexpected ways. By leveraging Heineken’s global presence
and reach, we are not only reconnecting Irish descendants with their roots but also ensuring that these cherished spaces continue to thrive as community landmarks. Through a thoughtful balance of tradition and forward-thinking solutions, we are reshaping the brand’s role in
preserving cultural legacy, creating meaningful opportunities that harness the power of both heritage and innovation”.
With the Pub Succession initiative, Heineken and LePub’s mission isn’t just about saving Josie McLoughlin’s Bar—it’s about keeping Ireland’s spirit on tap. It’s a monumental challenge and an even greater responsibility, leveraging on a deeply culturally relevant campaign: finding a successor who shares the name McLoughlin.
To do that, a global search that spans from Boston to Buenos Aires has been conducted to start a bold recruitment campaign, lighting up everything from Times Square to the pages of The New York Times. This isn’t just a campaign; it’s a tribute to Ireland’s heritage and a call to those who are ready to uphold the legacy.
