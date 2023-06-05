Hatched Named As Media Agency For Brown Family Wine Group

Media agency Hatched has been appointed to manage media strategy, planning and buying for Brown Family Wine Group.

For more than 130 years, the Brown Family has been producing award-winning wines and developing vineyards in some of the best regions in Australia. The business has evolved from a single brand to a family of brands that includes Brown Brothers, Devil’s Corner, Innocent Bystander, Tamar Ridge and Pirie.

The Brown Family Wine Group has a desire to remain a sustainable and successful family-owned company for generations to come and it was this emphasis on family that led to the appointment of Hatched.

Brown Family Wine Group Marketing Manager Ben Dixon said: “Family is at the heart of everything we do and Hatched has a similar culture within its business. That, coupled with a proven track record in growing a portfolio of brands, make for an ideal foundation for a long-term partnership.”

Hatched will work with Brown Family Wine Group on comms planning, media strategy and buying with a focus on supporting and growing the Group’s e-commerce presence, as well as building out a retail media strategy that leverages affiliate business partnerships through retail media assets.

Hatched Managing Partner Adrian Roeling said: “It’s an absolute pleasure to find clients whose values align to those of our business and Brown Family Wine Group is one of those clients. At Hatched, we deeply value long-term, enduring partnerships. We believe they deliver the best results and are vital to the commitment required for building brands.”