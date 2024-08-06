Hachette Australia Joins MDA As Inaugural Publisher Member & Launches Publishing Traineeship

Hachette Australia and Media Diversity Australia (MDA) have announced a partnership, with Hachette becoming the inaugural book publisher member of MDA. This collaboration also marks the launch of the Hachette x MDA Publishing Traineeship, aimed at championing diversity and inclusivity within the publishing industry.

As an MDA member, Hachette will gain access to a suite of valuable services, including the MDA TalentHub to reach a more diverse talent pool; participation in advocacy initiatives and industry roundtables; and customised diversity, equity, and inclusion training and guidance.

Launching this week, the Hachette x MDA Traineeship offers a two-year entry-level position for a candidate sourced through MDA’s TalentHub. The Traineeship includes full-time employment at Hachette, paired with mentorship from senior Hachette staff and external mentors provided by MDA. The role offered will vary every two years, commencing in 2024 with a publishing assistant position. This creates a unique opportunity for the selected candidate to work alongside Hachette’s acquiring publishers and gain hands-on experience across all aspects of the publishing process.

“We are immensely proud to join Media Diversity Australia as their inaugural book publishing member and to collaborate on this Traineeship. We believe that we share a common goal – to ensure that our media and publishing industries look and sound more like Australia. The MDA vision for full and equal participation for diverse people at all levels in the media closely reflects the intent of our Changing the Story strategic pillar,” said Louise Stark, CEO Hachette Australia and New Zealand.

“This new Traineeship will complement our already well-established Summer Internship program, providing another pathway for anyone looking to enter the publishing industry. We look forward to working closely with MDA and ensuring responsible and inclusive practices in both our recruitment and our business generally,” added Stark.

“We are thrilled to partner with Hachette Australia as they join us as our inaugural book publishing member. This collaboration signifies a pivotal step towards fostering greater diversity, equity and inclusivity within the publishing industry. The Hachette x MDA Publishing Traineeship embodies our commitment to creating equitable opportunities across the broader Journalism sector. We believe this initiative will pave the way for a more representative and inclusive industry, and we look forward to seeing the positive impact it will have on the media and publishing landscape in Australia,” said Mariam Veiszadeh, CEO, Media Diversity Australia.

Applications for the Traineeship are now open and will close on 6 September 2024.