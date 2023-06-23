Guillaume Brahimi Accompanies Tour De France With 21 New Dishes

Guillaume Brahimi Accompanies Tour De France With 21 New Dishes
    Veer off course on a Tour de France of a different kind, as Guillaume Brahimi returns with a new season of Plat du Tour.

    Renowned French-Australian chef Guillaume Brahimi is back to serve up the finest in French cuisine in a new season of Plat Du Tour from Saturday 1 July on SBS and SBS On Demand.

    A perfect culinary accompaniment to SBS’s exclusive coverage of Tour De France, the series sees Guillaume cook 21 mouthwatering recipes to accompany the 21 stages of the cycling event. Celebrating its fourth season, each bite sized episode, of Plat du Tour, features special guests, mouthwatering recipes, and food & produce from each region the famous race tours through.

    Guillaume demonstrates to viewers how to make quick and easy recipes so they can experience their own taste of Europe and the Tour from home with recipes showcasing picturesque locations throughout Spain and France including the beautiful Spain Basque region, Bordeaux, Saint-Gervais, and Paris.

    Some of the recipes included in Plat du Tour are a Burned Basque Cheesecake from the Spanish Basque region, the classic French stew Le Coq au Vin from the historical Rhone wine region, and a Crayfish and Saffron Risotto from Passy, a quaint and picturesque French town just 30km from the Italian border.

    Plat du Tour episodes will be available on SBS Food Online and SBS On Demand and will air as special episodes on SBS Food from July 27 after the 2023 Tour de France has concluded. Plat du Tour is produced by Blink TV for SBS.

