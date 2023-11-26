GPT Appoints Hatched For Full-Service Digital & Paid Media Duties Across Retail Portfolio

Hatched has been appointed by ASX-listed Australian property company The GPT Group following a competitive pitch.

Lead image: Hatched Sydney Team

GPT manages a $32 billion portfolio of assets, including 11 high-quality shopping centres across Australia, such as Melbourne Central, Pacific Fair and Rouse Hill Town Centre.

Hatched will work with the GPT retail team to deliver communications strategy, planning and buying media across channels, including offline, search, display, programmatic and social, with a localised approach for each of the Group’s centres nationwide.

“Hatched won us over with a combination of media nous and their no-nonsense approach. We’re delighted to be working with them and look forward to the year ahead,” said Paul Mansfield, GPT general manager for marketing, campaigns & content.

“We’re excited to put our media smarts to work to help drive footfall for GPT’s national portfolio of diverse retail destinations. Given our retail credentials, GPT is the perfect client for us. Most importantly, the team shares our desire to work in true partnership, which is what we’re all about,” Hatched Sydney Managing Partner Cat Edghill said.