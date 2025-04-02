Google’s Philippa Moig appointed CEO of UnLtd

Industry charitable organisation UnLtd has appointed Philippa Moig as CEO, replacing Stephen Hunt who stepped down at the end of February.

Moig joins UnLtd from Google where she has been media leader ANZ since 2024, having previously held senior leadership positions at PHD, OMD, Carat and Mediacom.

Moig is well known in the industry for driving positive change and progress through her contribution to The Marketing Academy and her mentorship within the broader MFA community. Moig is also a member of the MFA Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Advisory Council and a volunteer for several UnLtd charity partners and campaigns. She is a passionate ally, continually striving for greater equity and representation across diverse communities.

Karen Halligan, chair of UnLtd Board of Directors said:

“Philippa brings an impressive mix of ambition, energy, leadership skills and demonstratable results in uniting our industry for social change. She has shown unwavering tenacity and proactivity to land this role. It’s easy to talk about creating change but Philippa has demonstrated through her actions and results over the years that she is capable and committed to creating real change.”

Moig will start her role as CEO on 2 June and will be focused on implementing UnLtd’s new cause-centric strategy, diversifying revenue streams and amplifying the positive social impact of our industry.

“I am so excited to be joining UnLtd after years of supporting the incredible work done by UnLtd. My commitment to UnLtd stems from a profound understanding of the challenges faced by at-risk youth and what happens when they are unable to receive the support they need. I’ve seen through personal experience and my work with many of the UnLtd charity partners, how impossible the cycle is to break, and how fundamentally important the role of UnLtd, and the wider industry is in changing these stories. I’m on a mission to be the catalyst for transformative change, together we can and must put our goodwill into action, and I can’t wait to get started,” said Moig.

Moig will report to the UnLtd Board of Directors consisting of Karen Halligan (Chair), Kerry McCabe, Justin Graham, Kristiaan Kroon, Mark Coad and Paul Sigaloff. She will join the existing UnLtd leadership team of Ashley McGrath (COO), Jade Harley (Director of Impact), Nina Nyman (CMO) and Tiffany Damm (Commercial Director).