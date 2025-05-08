‘Good Thinking’ Behind New Macpherson Kelley Brand Platform By Independent Creative Agency, By All Means

Macpherson Kelley, a leading national commercial law firm, has launched its new brand platform, ‘Good Thinking’ developed by Melbourne strategic and creative agency, By All Means.

The campaign – featuring two brand films, five OOH executions and a series of contextual out-of-home placements in strategic business locations such as airports and office towers via media agency Media Republic – reflects Macpherson Kelley’s distinctive approach to law: a unique blend of human insight, legal ingenuity, and a deep understanding of business.

The project began with an extensive strategic phase, led by By All Means and working closely with Macpherson Kelley and Media Republic to uncover the unique combination of qualities that set the national firm apart in a crowded legal landscape. What followed was the development of new brand platform – helping to define the tone, direction and ethos of the business moving forward.

“We believe that good thinking is what drives better outcomes for our clients, ” said Grant Guenther, national managing principal at Macpherson Kelley.

“Our new brand platform reflects the way we approach our work – not just with legal expertise, but with insight and understanding of our clients’ industries and challenges. We’re very excited with this new campaign, and it was a pleasure collaborating with the By All Means team. Good Thinking indeed!”.

“Throughout the many conversations we had with the Macpherson Kelley team, what became immediately clear was their sharp thinking and business acumen. But what really stood out was that, above all, they’re genuinely good people who possess deep emotional intelligence. This unique combination shaped the foundation of ‘Good Thinking’ – a brand platform, grounded in truth, which we hope will help guide the entire business – from attracting new clients and talent, to shaping how the business engages with staff, industry and clients,” said Georgie Pownall, strategy partner, By All Means.