GoTransit partners with Foodbank Queensland

GoTransit Media Group has announced a corporate partnership with Foodbank Queensland which will help promote awareness and provide essential support to more than 150,000 families in need, each week.

As Queensland’s largest hunger relief organisation, Foodbank Queensland supports hundreds of frontline charities to get fresh food onto tables.

As part of its ongoing corporate social responsibility commitment, Go Transit assists a broad and diverse cross-section of community, youth, health, and sporting organisations across its 400 plus markets every year.

“In addition to this, we want to build a more meaningful contribution – particularly as the rising cost of living pushes up food insecurity and exposes more and more vulnerable Australians. We are proud to really get behind Foodbank Queensland to make a positive difference,” said Andrea Coles, Go Transit’s executive general manager.

The new partnership includes a complimentary transit media campaign, financial support through fundraising, social media activity and hands-on staff volunteering. “We want to see our whole team involved in supporting this important cause in a very practical and genuine way. As part of this we will be providing some additional incentives for everyone to get more involved,” Ms Coles said.

To kick things off, Go Transit are currently promoting Foodbank Queensland’s spring appeal campaign on 25 buses across Queensland.

CEO Foodbank Queensland, Jess Watkinson, said that partnerships such as this make a very important difference. “We are thrilled to be working with Go Transit Media Group and value their support in providing transit media opportunities, financial contributions and social media promotion,” Ms Watkinson said.

“This partnership will ensure that we are able to continue to provide food and groceries to more than 300 frontline charities and 300 school breakfast programs each year to make sure no Queenslander experiences hunger and help us to engage further support to increase our provision of food”.