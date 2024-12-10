GIO Insurance Joins Forces With Taronga As Principal Partner For New Amphibian & Reptile Conservation Centre

Taronga Conservation Society Australia has announced GIO Insurance as the new Principal Partner for its groundbreaking newly opened Amphibian & Reptile Conservation Centre (ARC). This partnership marks a significant milestone in Taronga’s ongoing commitment to wildlife conservation and environmental education.

Located on beautiful Cammeraigal Country, ARC is an immersive, multi-level experience integrated into the iconic landscape of Taronga Zoo which offers breathtaking views of Sydney Harbour. Guests can adventure through six immersive zones, each reflecting unique habitats from icy sub-alpine regions to blazing deserts and lush tropical rainforests. ARC is home to 42 remarkable species that jump, slither and crawl, including the vibrant Eyelash Viper, the impressive Alligator Snapping Turtle and iconic native species like the Frilled Lizard.

ARC, which opened earlier this year, is a state-of-the-art facility dedicated to ensuring the survival of some of the world’s most threatened species. Featuring cutting-edge research labs, interactive educational exhibits, and advanced breeding programs, ARC is focused on bolstering populations of endangered amphibians and reptiles.

GIO Insurance, a leader in the insurance industry, supports Taronga’s vision for a securing a shared future for wildlife and people. This partnership will provide critical funding for Taronga’s ongoing conservation work including the 40+ conservation projects Taronga supports worldwide.

“We are incredibly excited to welcome GIO Insurance as our Principal Partner,” said Cameron Kerr AO, Taronga CEO. “Their support will be instrumental in advancing our purpose of saving wildlife, inspiring people and driving change. Together, we can make a significant impact on the survival of many vulnerable species.”

“GIO has been committed to protecting what matters for nearly 100 years, and now we’re thrilled to partner with another iconic organisation by working with Taronga Conservation Society Australia to help build a sustainable future and protect our amazing wildlife and their habitats,” said Mim Haysom, executive general manager, Suncorp.

ARC offers an interactive and immersive experience through innovative storytelling and state-of-the-art habitats. Visitors to ARC will have the opportunity to learn about the vital role these species play in our ecosystems and how individual actions can make a significant impact on our environment and climate change.