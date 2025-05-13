General Motors GMC Yukon Denali Rolls Into ANZ With A Campaign That’s Made for More Via Crater & MBCS

General Motors Specialty Vehicles (GMSV) has launched its bold new multi-platform campaign “Made for More” via MBCS, unveiling its new flagship 2025 GMC Yukon Denali into the Australian and New Zealand markets.

Developed in collaboration with production house CRATER, the campaign captures the aspirations of its target audience while showcasing the GMC Yukon Denali’s professional-grade capability and promise to deliver more in every moment.

‘Made for More’ is spearheaded by a hero film focussed on a cinematic “day in the life” story following a modern Australian family. From coastal mornings to city evenings, the GMC Yukon Denali is framed not just as a luxury SUV but as a lifestyle enabler, balancing performance and refinement across every journey.

The hero film launches this month across digital and social channels in both Australia and New Zealand as part of the wider GMC brand introduction.

“It’s not every day you get to launch an entirely new automotive brand in this region, and we knew we had to make it count, so we tackled ‘Made for More’ with big ambitions and a grounded creative approach,” said Harry Preston, managing director, MBCS.

“We set out to create something cinematic, but human – and CRATER brought that vision to life with care and craft.”

“We didn’t just want to showcase the GMC Yukon Denali — we wanted to show what it unlocks. This campaign was born from a simple insight: that modern families don’t want to choose between power and engineering, or comfort and capability. They want it all. So, we set out to tell a story that reflects that duality — cinematic in scale, yet intimately human. It’s a celebration of Australian family life, where every journey, no matter how ordinary, feels extraordinary in the right vehicle,” said Shanan Goldring, creative director, MBCS.

Directed by Madeline King and Cameron March in partnership with CRATER, the film captures aspirational family moments with emotional clarity and sweeping visuals. Each scene was designed to reflect both scale and subtlety, presenting the GMC Yukon Denali as a natural companion to a life well lived.

“The brief allowed us to tell a story with scale, focusing on human moments experienced alongside the impressive GMC Yukon Denali,” said March.

“We aimed to strike a tone that felt cinematic but relatable. The team at MBCS brought a sharp clarity to the vision from day one, and that collaboration made all the difference,” King added.

The voiceover, performed by Will Arnett, lends a familiar GMC presence to the campaign, adding subtle authority and warmth without overpowering the visuals.

“It was a privilege to support MBCS on this milestone moment for GMC,” said Steven Farrer, partner/EP, CRATER. “Our directors led with vision, and our crew delivered at every turn. This is the kind of work we love – grounded, ambitious, and made together”.