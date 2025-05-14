Gen Z, Growth & Good Vibes: Pinterest Unpacks Day Two In Cairns

Day two in Cairns was packed with strategic insight and optimism.

Pinterest’s VP of global creative, Xanthe Wells, gave an energising keynote about how brands can drive meaningful engagement with Gen Z. She traced Pinterest’s transformation from a “suburban mum brand” to a Gen Z powerhouse, now home to 570 million global users—over 40% of them Gen Z.

She explained that breaking through with young audiences isn’t about flashy marketing. Instead, brands should embrace Gen Z’s unique approach to curation and creativity. Her advice for brands: stop chasing cool, deliver genuine value, and don’t be afraid to invite Gen Z to the table.

“Gen Z curates by aesthetics and moods, not just projects—on Pinterest, they’re building identities, not just boards.”

Another highlight from the day was the panel, “Culture Hack: How Trends Build Brand Relevance & Revenue,” where Pinterest’s Ross Jauncey led a lively discussion with Pinterest Creative Strategy Lead, Louise Khong and industry leaders Roghan McKerlie of Campari Group and Michelle Braslin of Special Group.

The panel unpacked how brands can unlock growth by tuning into culture and leveraging the early trend signals found on Pinterest. Attendees left with actionable advice about meeting people where culture is happening, investing in authentic, lasting engagement, and using Pinterest as a springboard for creative brand storytelling that drives tangible results.

As we closed out day two the mood was upbeat—proof that positivity, smart strategy, and creativity are the winning formula. Stay tuned for another day’s highlights from Cairns.