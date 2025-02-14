Gatorade To Continue Fuelling Cricket Australia In A New Two-Year Partnership

Gatorade and Cricket Australia (CA) have announced the extension of their longstanding partnership, which will now span 23 years, continuing through to the 2025/26 season.

As well as providing hydration to Australia’s elite cricketers, the partnership is focused on fuelling tomorrow’s cricketers through a variety of initiatives, including:

Supporting Cricket Australia’s new Social Cricket program, designed to inspire community participation.

Relevant and authentic inclusions into specific CA coaching modules, ensuring the next generation of coaches are equipped to provide teenagers with confidence to participate, as well as awareness about proper hydration.

Continuing to have the iconic Gatorade drinks buggy at each match and inviting a lucky fan to join as passenger

This renewed two-year partnership underscores a shared commitment to increasing youth participation in the sport, aligning with Gatorade’s global “Fuel Tomorrow” platform.

“As an athlete, having the right support on and off the field makes all the difference, and Gatorade is such an important part of my preparation,” said Gatorade ambassador and Australian batter, Phoebe Litchfield.

“It’s great to see Gatorade and CA working together not just for the elite teams, but also to grow the game at every level.

“I’m particularly excited about the new Social Cricket program and the opportunities it will provide for young players to stay engaged and continue enjoying the sport.”

“Gatorade has been a trusted partner for over two decades, and we’re thrilled to continue this journey together,” said Cricket Australia’s chief commercial officer, Ed Sanders.

“Their support not only helps our elite teams perform at their best but also makes a meaningful impact at the grassroots level, inspiring the next generation to stay active and connected through cricket.”

“We’re excited to continue our long-standing partnership with Cricket Australia and extend our support to the next generation of cricketers through the new Social Cricket program,” said PepsiCo general manager beverages, Stephan Anderson.

“Gatorade is committed to transforming participation in sport via its Fuel Tomorrow program & we are thrilled to partner with Cricket Australia who share our vision around the life changing power of sport and the need to keep teens on the field.”