Fusion5 Repositions Itself In Market As Transformation Partner

Following several significant senior appointments and acquisitions of related technology businesses over the past 18 months, Australasian systems integrator Fusion5 has formally announced its transition from a business applications company to a full-service transformation partner.

Formed in 2003, Fusion5 initially filled the gap between the big, strategically focused IT consulting firms and smaller, hands-on, agile applications software specialists. From a running start as a highly awarded digital partner to world-leading business application providers (including CRM, ERP, and HR) across Microsoft, Oracle, Workday and IBM, the company went on to add advanced technical and integration capabilities.

“To keep pace with the intensifying complexity of IT ecosystems, Fusion5 acquired complementary ‘best-in-class’ IT practices to expand our in-house digital capability,” said Sven Martin, CEO, Fusion5 Australia. “In particular, bringing IntegrationWorks into the fold in 2024 introduced significant skills, expertise, and reference ability – deepening our proficiency in systems integration.”

The company has also invested heavily in its culture and capability; adding strategic services such as consulting and advisory, a robust client-success program and managed services to ensure clients access the governance and innovation necessary for success.

However, despite providing its customers with a seamless approach to digital transformation, recent customer research identified a perception gap.

“Our evolution had out-paced market understanding,” explained Martin. “Fusion5 goes beyond the role of typical systems integrators, IT consultants, business solutions implementors, or even managed services providers – to stitch all of that digital capability (and more) together as a cross-functional transformation partner. This convergence of solutions, services, and capabilities enables us to utilise AI as a strategic lever for transformation.”

“We now offer our customers one-partner simplicity and the benefit of a Trans-Tasman team that’s geared up, both strategically and practically. In short, we can help our customers ‘go beyond’ what they ever expected to achieve with technology alone.”

Kristy Brown, CEO, Fusion5 New Zealand, adds: “Today’s CIO grapples with the ongoing tension of harnessing digital innovation while ensuring measurable IT performance. In other words – keeping the lights on while lighting up innovation. They must champion digital agility and prepare the business to leverage new technologies while optimising existing ones. Fusion5 offers a unique blend of business acumen and digital capability to bridge the vision-to-performance gap many business leaders face.”

To mark its evolution, Fusion5 has undertaken a major brand overhaul to better realign market perception and reflect its ‘go beyond’ transformation partner status.