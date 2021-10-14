FUJIFILM Australia Names April5 As Creative Agency For Electronic Imaging Division
Fujifilm has appointed April5 as its creative agency for the Electronic Imaging division in Australia.
April5 will head up the local creative campaigns with a focus on brand awareness, product launches and the retail experience.
Together, Fujifilm and April5 have developed the new Fujifilm COLOUR MASTERY brand ID campaign which launched this month.
Alicia Beachley, founder and CEO of April5 said: “Fujifilm identified the opportunity of establishing a new brand identity as one of the key projects to unlock long term growth. Our approach was to highlight Fujifilm’s 80-year heritage and expertise in developing colour technology to inspire the well-informed and educated photography enthusiast audience.”
“We wanted a partner agency with a depth of creative experience in the retail technology sector,” added Leanne Hughes, national marketing & category manager, electronic imaging, FUJIFILM Australia.
“April5 demonstrated they could help us shift and elevate the current perceptions of our brand by partnering with us to establish a new Brand Blueprint and translating this into an ownable creative design that builds a consistent brand look and feel that extends across all touchpoints, channels, and platforms. We are excited to work with the April5 team and build a long-lasting relationship.”
In addition to the brand ID launch, April5 also created the new ‘Breaking the Mould’ product launch campaign for Fujifilm’s new mirrorless high-end camera, the GFX50S II.
The campaign highlights how uniquely different the Fujifilm GFX 50S II is to all other mirrorless cameras. The campaign is currently being rolled out across magazines, digital and retail stores.
Fujifilm joins April5’s client portfolio including Microsoft, H&R Block, Bupa Dental, ASUS & RAMS Home Loans
Latest News
Director Joshua H Walker Brings His Talent To Australia With Sweetshop
SYDNEY Global Production company Sweetshop has signed Director Joshua H Walker for representation in Australia.
Content Production Agency Eric Tom & Bruce Say A Lot For MND Victoria By Saying Nothing At All
With current restrictions forcing the cancellation of MND Victoria’s traditional fundraising walking event for the second year, fresh thinking was required. Creative content production company Eric Tom & Bruce (ETB) delivered with a new concept, “Shut Up! For MND”. The campaign asks participants to remain totally silent for 12 hours in a day in October […]
Ad Legend, Wieden+Kennedy Co-Founder & Inventor Of Nike’s “Just Do It” David Kennedy Has Died
In sad news today, advertising legend, Wieden+Kennedy's David Kennedy, has passed away at the age of 82.
Ben Fordham Steps Away From Television To Focus On Radio
Ben Fordham steps away from Ninja Warrior duties to focus on angry pensioners phoning in to complain about migrants.
Reddit Launches Predictions For Users To Test Their Knowledge
Reddit has launched its first new user feature in two years, with users now able to share their knowledge on certain topics through ‘Predictions’. Built upon the existing Polls feature on Reddit, Predictions takes it one step further, allowing users to predict the outcome of an event or conversation. Reddit says it’s all about gamifying […]
“Stop The Fight Now!”: Kurt Burnette & Natalie Harvey On All The Biggest News From Seven’s Upfronts
Still basking in the Olympics glory, B&T chats with Kurt Burnette & Natalie Harvey. Neither draped themselves in a flag.
Koala Reminds Customers Of The Perils Of In-Store Shopping In Cheeky “Freedom” Campaign
Mattress buyers again be targeted by marketers. Yet, no one explaining that freaky dude from the De Rucci ads.
ABC Reporter Reporting On Final Manly Ferry Gets Drowned Out By Blaring Ferry Horn
B&T's gone all nautical for today's newsletter lead. So, get set to heave over the starboard bow on this news.
Clems Sydney CEO Pete Bosilkovski Departs
Clems' Pete Bosilkovski departs to spend more time with family. So far no comment from said "family" about the move.
MyBond Appoints Patrick John Esangga To Head Of Marketing
MyBond has announced the appointment of Patrick John Esangga as the head of marketing, as the company embraces the next growth phase of the business. With a diverse career encompassing 15 years in marketing and brand management across global, local, and start-up brands, Esangga brings his valuable experience, vast network of contacts and passion. Esangga’s […]
Chanel Shifts Its $677 Million Media Spend To Omnicom From WPP
Omnicom snares Chanel's $667 million media away from WPP. Mark Read heard to mutter, "Ces salauds Français!"
Releaf Group Appoints Involved Media & Department Of The Future
Two leading marketing services companies, independent media agency Involved Media and content agency Department Of The Future (DOTF), have joined forces to work with Releaf Group. A joint pitch by Involved Media and DOTF has seen the companies appointed to handle creative strategy and campaigns and media strategy, planning and buying for the fast-growing medical […]
Police Seek To Have FriendlyJordies’ Youtube Videos Removed
The FriendlyJordies' defamation case takes another twist. Not that you'd know if you've not been following any of it.
Wednesday TV Wrap: Gruen’s Lucky Thirteenth Season Premiere Brings The ABC A Bronze
Wil, Russel, Todd and the Gruen gang are back being their usual sanctimonious and irritating selves.
VMO Exclusively Secures Half Billion Dollar Queen Street Village Development On The Goldie
Val Morgan Outdoor (VMO), Australia’s leading digital-outdoor provider has announced a major win securing the exclusive tender for the new Queen Street Village development on the former Gold Coast Hospital site at Southport, Queensland. Queen Street Village is on track to evolve into a vibrant, mixed-use lifestyle development, comprising of retail, entertainment and dining districts, […]
Production Of iPhone 13 Set To Be Slashed Amid Supply Concerns
You can now add iPhone chips to ozone layer, white rhinos & decent bands that the world is running critically low of.
Six Black Pens Appoints Claudia Araya-Marvin To Senior Account Director
Independent agency Six Black Pens has added another senior member to its growing team – Claudia Araya-Marvin, who joins as Senior Account Director.
The Central West NSW Town Of Cowra Wants Chris Hemsworth To Visit In Joyfully Cute Tourism Campaign
This cunning tourism ad has managed to snare Chris Hemsworth all without any of Chris' exorbitant appearance fees.
Facebook Denies Claims It Banned NZ Period Underwear Ads For Depicting Blood
B&T has absolutely no problem with real blood in ads. However, we do ask that toilet paper ads stick to cute puppies.
CHEP Launches “Feels Right For Right Now” Campaign For Queensland TAFE
Hopefully, this new Qld TAFE ad will inspire you. Even if it's enough to fold that laundry you've put off all week.
Carat Partners With The Coffee Club To Celebrate World Coffee Day
To celebrate World Coffee Day, B&T will be getting the jitters, anxiety attacks & enjoying a severe bout of Insomnia.
Facebook Opens Applications For $15M Australian News Fund
Only months ago Australia was Facebook's public enemy number one. It appears Mark's well and truly buried the hatchet.
What Do Employers Think Of Your Online Degree?
Of the many upsides to studying online, it's arguably far more comfortable when you fall asleep during lectures.
Howatson+Company Unveils Latest Radio Work For Telstra’s Internet Provider Belong
Howatson+Company unveils latest work for Belong. Confirms it's now had all its stationery & business cards reprinted.
Rip Curl Offers Interactive Fit Guide Shopping Tool Via Vudoo
One of the world’s leading surfing apparel businesses has partnered with Melbourne technology company, Vudoo, to deliver interactive shopping tool
Square Launches New Marketing Tool For Aussie Businesses
Square has announced that it’s made its email marketing tool Square Marketing is available for early access to Australian businesses looking to navigate state reopenings and make the most of the upcoming holiday period. “Australian businesses have had a tough 18 months, but we’re optimistic that we’re seeing light at the end of the tunnel […]
Havas Launches APAC Arm Of Entertainment Comms Agency Organic
Havas Group announces the launch of multi-award-winning entertainment communications agency, Organic into the Asia Pacific market – ‘Organic Pacific’. The office located at Havas Village Australia’s (Host/Havas, Havas Media, Red Havas and One Green Bean) Sydney base, joins Organic’s established European headquarters in Kings Cross, London and its North American hub located in Los Angeles, […]
Sydney Agency ImpactInstitute Expands Both Team And Client List
ImpactInstitute, a specialist impact advisory, brand storytelling and events firm, has announced eight new client wins and 10 new team members since its formation this year. ImpactInstitute began operations on 1 May, 2021, following the merger of two purpose-driven organisations and business partners, Social Impact Institute and Filtered Media. A certified B Corp., the firm […]
Sydney Gay And Lesbian Mardi Gras Will Be At The SCG For Another Year!
Sydney Gay & Lesbian Mardi Gras forced back to the SCG for 2022. That's for parading, not opening the batting.
Are Media Names Chris Espey As Head Of Programmatic Sales
Are's Chris Espey set to have one leg in sales, one leg in programmatic & the third leg on red on the Twister mat.