FUJIFILM Australia Names April5 As Creative Agency For Electronic Imaging Division

Fujifilm has appointed April5 as its creative agency for the Electronic Imaging division in Australia.

April5 will head up the local creative campaigns with a focus on brand awareness, product launches and the retail experience.

Together, Fujifilm and April5 have developed the new Fujifilm COLOUR MASTERY brand ID campaign which launched this month.



Alicia Beachley, founder and CEO of April5 said: “Fujifilm identified the opportunity of establishing a new brand identity as one of the key projects to unlock long term growth. Our approach was to highlight Fujifilm’s 80-year heritage and expertise in developing colour technology to inspire the well-informed and educated photography enthusiast audience.”

“We wanted a partner agency with a depth of creative experience in the retail technology sector,” added Leanne Hughes, national marketing & category manager, electronic imaging, FUJIFILM Australia.

“April5 demonstrated they could help us shift and elevate the current perceptions of our brand by partnering with us to establish a new Brand Blueprint and translating this into an ownable creative design that builds a consistent brand look and feel that extends across all touchpoints, channels, and platforms. We are excited to work with the April5 team and build a long-lasting relationship.”



In addition to the brand ID launch, April5 also created the new ‘Breaking the Mould’ product launch campaign for Fujifilm’s new mirrorless high-end camera, the GFX50S II.

The campaign highlights how uniquely different the Fujifilm GFX 50S II is to all other mirrorless cameras. The campaign is currently being rolled out across magazines, digital and retail stores.

Fujifilm joins April5’s client portfolio including Microsoft, H&R Block, Bupa Dental, ASUS & RAMS Home Loans