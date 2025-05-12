From Quickclips To QC: A Northern Beaches Story

Following a recent rebrand, QC is stepping into the world of narrative and branded content, building on nearly two decades of commercial expertise.

With a slate of original projects in development -including The Vegetable Plot, an animated children’s series; The Moving Story of Captain Cook, a web comedy hosted by Grant ‘Scooter’ Patterson; and a feature-length biopic on the infamous Madame Lash, the team is expanding their creative footprint while staying true to their roots: compelling storytelling, smart production, and seamless execution.

QC was originally founded in 2006 as quickclips, Australia’s first dedicated online video production company. One of their earliest breakthroughs came when they were commissioned by Google to produce the official launch video for YouTube in Australia. From then on, they became a go-to production partner for blue-chip brands, government agencies, SMEs, and creative agencies, delivering hundreds of projects that blend craft with strategy.

Over the years, they grew beyond video, developing a full suite of creative services while maintaining a nimble, client-first approach. Their reputation was built on consistency: high-quality work, delivered on time and on budget. That consistency earned them the trust of agency partners and clients alike, relationships that continue today.

The pandemic marked a turning point. QC’s core management team relocated from Sydney’s Northern Beaches to the Northern Beaches of Cairns, trading city traffic for tropical vibes but not slowing down. From their new base, they continue to serve clients across Australia and internationally, powered by a distributed network of trusted collaborators.

With the move came a fresh identity, QC, and the launch of a sister company focused on long-form branded content and narrative storytelling, with support from Screen Queensland. The company’s leadership brings together a combination of creative and strategic minds:

Alvaro del Campo, a documentary filmmaker with a ‘think outside the square’ mindset.

Natalie Lorentzen, an art director with a Masters in Interactive Multimedia and a thriving art studio in Palm Cove.

Nick Lorentzen, a business strategist with decades of experience leading international organisations, is now channelling that insight into creative operations.

Together, they’ve created a culture of collaboration, curiosity, and commitment to excellence without taking themselves too seriously. Their work has been recognised with two International Communicator Awards and countless repeat clients.

QC has also been a sponsor of the Cairns Crocodiles from day one, with B&T having the pleasure of working with them on the daily wrap-up videos at every event.

While they’re not behind the hat activation this year, you’ll still find them in the thick of it – likely at the bar!

Whether you’re a creative looking for a clever collaborator, or a brand ready to make something that lasts longer than a campaign cycle, QC is a team worth knowing, so stop by and say hi!”