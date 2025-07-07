From Minecraft Mania To Dragon & Alien Nostalgia, Cinema Roars In H1 2025 & It’s Just Getting Started

The first half of 2025 has delivered a string of box office hits, with audiences returning to cinemas in big numbers and franchise films leading the resurgence. It’s a welcome rebound for the theatrical industry, fuelled by a mix of nostalgia, spectacle and family-friendly storytelling.

If you ask HOYTS director of sales, marketing and content, Stephanie Mills, the resurgence of the big screen is just the beginning.

Sitting down with B&T ahead of the school holidays cinema surge, Mills said that “the past six months have delivered an exceptionally strong run at the local box office, with a clear resurgence in audience engagement”.

“For me, the standout is A Minecraft Movie, which leads the year with $56 million nationally. That kind of performance highlights the power of well-established IP with broad generational appeal”.

The blockbuster success of Minecraft has been mirrored by other franchises and family favourites.

Disney’s Lilo & Stitch raked in $29.1 million since its May release, benefiting from the school holiday window and cementing its place as a multi-generational family hit.

Action juggernaut Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning pulled in $23 million, making it the highest-earning entry in the franchise to date and proving that even after seven films, Tom Cruise can still fill theatres.

Another family-friendly stalwart, How to Train Your Dragon, brought in a healthy $19.1 million, while F1 The Movie is off to a roaring start with $11 million since its late June release. “Its scale and energy make it a perfect fit for the cinema experience,” Mills said.

“Early results suggest strong word-of-mouth will continue to drive attendance.”

It’s a strong showing for the first half of 2025, but if you ask Mills, things are “only just getting started”.

“Jurassic World: Rebirth has just launched and is already drawing strong interest,” she said. “And with Superman opening next week and The Fantastic Four: First Steps arriving on July 24, the line-up for the second half of the year is positioned to build on the momentum built in the first half of the year”.

Another legend of the cinema industry, who knows a thing or two about what defines a successful year in cinema, is Suzanne Stretton-Brown, director of marketing ANZ at Universal Pictures International Australasia.

“It’s been a strong six months with some real highs. We’ve seen how vital strong IP still is, but also how fresh ideas within these worlds can really cut through,” she told B&T.

“Sinners was a standout for me, Ryan Coogler and Michael B. Jordan delivered something original and bold, blending crime drama and supernatural horror. It was a tricky one to market, but its success proved audiences still want something new when it’s done well”.

Stretton-Brown also called out How To Train Your Dragon, saying “it tapped perfectly into nostalgia while bringing in a new generation, showing how a beloved franchise can evolve and stay relevant”.

The Rise of Family IP

Mills said that one of the clearest trends driving the resurgence is the strength of family-oriented films built on nostalgic or globally recognised IP.

A Minecraft Movie, Lilo & Stitch, and How to Train Your Dragon have all delivered robust results, which shows that well-executed family content remains a cornerstone of the theatrical business,” she noted.

“These titles are not only attracting younger audiences but are pulling in multi-generational groups, which drives repeat visitation and sustained box office momentum.”

This broad appeal has been critical, especially at a time when streamers continue to compete for at-home eyeballs.

Beyond the family genre, Mills said the success of Mission: Impossible and F1 The Movie reveals audiences are responding to a more diverse slate.

“The range is broad, the quality looks strong, and the appeal cuts across age groups and genres. If this momentum holds, we are on track to finish the year ahead of 2024, both in box office and audience engagement,” she said.

When Movies Become Movements

Beyond box office numbers, what’s truly defining the film landscape in 2025 is the rise of movies as cultural flashpoints. As Stretton-Brown put it, “One trend that really stands out is how movies continue to ignite genuine cultural moments, where fans don’t just watch but own the experience”.

The recent success of Minecraft offers a textbook example. “Yes, it smashed box office records, becoming the highest-grossing video game adaptation of all time, but what’s more interesting is how it became a movement.”

Fuelled by TikTok, the “Chicken Jockey” trend turned cinema attendance into a must-do moment. “The viral ‘Chicken Jockey’ trend on TikTok drew teens into cinemas because they didn’t want to miss being part of the conversation.”

@sbsnews_au The viral ‘chicken jockey’ trend in which moviegoers overreact to a Jack Black line in A Minecraft movie has reached Australian shores. Cinema workers in Sydney, Melbourne and the Gold Coast told SBS News that screaming, shouting and throwing food and drinks were common occurrences at A Minecraft Movie screenings. For the latest news, visit @sbsnews_au ♬ original sound – SBS News

It mirrors past phenomena like Barbie and Despicable Me, which transcended screens. “It’s like Barbie saw fans dress in pink or Despicable Me and the Gentleminions phenomenon, when fans take that extra step, the movie becomes bigger than what’s on screen.”

This is where the power of IP truly comes into play. “I think that’s the power of strong IP, when it connects emotionally, cinema becomes more than just watching a story; that’s how movies don’t just reflect culture, they create it.”

What’s Coming Next

Among the most anticipated films in the coming months are Superman, The Fantastic Four: First Steps, Zootopia 2, Avatar: Fire and Ash, Wicked: For Good, and Anaconda.

Mills also pointed to a diverse and well-rounded release schedule, with comedies like The Naked Gun, family films like Gabby’s Dollhouse: The Movie, horror sequels including The Conjuring: Last Rites and The Black Phone 2, and action-heavy titles such as Mortal Kombat 2 and Nobody 2.

“We have major titles on the way across every audience segment,” Mills said.

“Films like Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale, Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere, and A Big Bold Beautiful Journey will bring in audiences looking for more grounded, character-driven stories”.

According to Stretton-Brown, the second half of 2025 “is shaping up to be a really strong period for the global box office”.

“With projections pointing to a rebound towards pre-pandemic levels and locally, we’re seeing that play out in real time,” she explained. “I’m pretty thrilled that our own Universal and WB hold the top three films at the Australian box office right now with Jurassic World Rebirth, F1, and How to Train Your Dragon. And this week we open Superman, a fresh take on an iconic superhero that’s already generating big buzz”.

The best part, she said, is that success breeds success. “We know that movie-going promotes more movie-going and this healthy run keeps the passion for cinema alive, exposes audiences to trailers for what’s next, and builds the habit of seeing films as staple entertainment, not just a special occasion”.

Stephanie’s Must-Sees

With so many titles on the way, Mills has her own list of personal favourites she’s excited to see before Christmas.

One is The Roses (September 4), based on the 1981 novel The War of the Roses, starring Olivia Colman and Benedict Cumberbatch. “Both are outstanding in darkly comic roles, and the tone looks sharp, satirical, and uncompromising,” she said.

She’s also anticipating A Big Bold Beautiful Journey (September 18), a romantic fantasy led by Margot Robbie that promises originality and emotional depth.

On the local front, Kangaroo (also September 18) is one she says will resonate with Australian families. “It’s a local story with universal themes and has the right ingredients to connect with local audiences and families during the September holidays,” she said.

And then there’s Roofman (October 16), based on the bizarre real-life story of Jeffrey Manchester, a criminal known for living in the rooftops of the stores he robbed. “It’s a heist film with an offbeat, stranger-than-fiction hook that sets it apart from anything else on the slate this year,” said Mills.

Finally, Mills is counting down the days until Wicked: For Good lands on November 20. “It can’t come soon enough,” she declared.

Suzanne’s Must-Sees

Stretton-Brown is just as hyped for Wicked: For Good, the second part of the 2024 box office sensation Wicked.

“It’s completely enchanted Australian audiences, and I can’t wait to take my marketing bag of tricks and head back down the Yellow Brick Road,” she said.

For fans of quality cinema, she tipped One Battle After as one to not miss. The upcoming Warner Brother’s film from Paul Thomas Anderson sees his first collaboration with Leonardo DiCaprio. “It’s a black comedy action thriller that dives into activism, political extremism, and redemption and it’s surprisingly funny in that sharp, unexpected PTA way”.

“Lastly, I’d love to put Song Sung Blue on your radar. It stars Hugh Jackman and Kate Hudson as a Milwaukee couple who form a Neil Diamond tribute band. The film is based on the 2008 documentary by Greg Kohs. I’ve seen an early cut, and it’s a beautiful, heartfelt “true” love story, definitely one not to miss this Christmas,” she said.

With a wide-ranging and high-quality lineup still to come, Mills says 2025 is on track to surpass 2024 both in box office performance and audience engagement. “There’s real depth in the slate this year… It’s not just the blockbusters grabbing attention,” she said.

“If the first half of the year has shown us anything, it’s that when studios reimagine much-loved IP with fresh vision and filmmakers take creative risks, audiences respond and cinema thrives. The exciting thing is there’s still so much more to come,” reaffirmed Stretton-Brown.

As audiences return in droves, drawn by iconic IP, stunning visual storytelling, and the shared joy of the cinema experience, it’s clear the big screen is back in the spotlight!