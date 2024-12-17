Free TV Welcomes New Prominence Regulations

Free TV has welcomed new regulations that specify the minimum requirements for the prominence framework legislated by the Albanese Government earlier this year.

The new prominence regulations will ensure that local free TV services must be pre- installed on all new connected TVs and that they must be on the home screen of the device and a similar location, size and shape as the apps of global streaming services and other apps on the primary user interface of the television.

“The prominence framework introduced by the Albanese Government is an important further step to ensure all Australians have easy access to our valuable and unique free TV services in a modern television environment. Ensuring this access has been at the heart of the work Free TV has embarked on throughout 2024 with the Government and we welcome this announcement to support simple access and a viable industry environment,” said Bridget Fair, CEO of Free TV.

“Being able to easily find local TV services is essential to keeping Australians informed in times of fire and flood, to see our culture reflected in local programs, and gather around to cheer our favourite sports live and free on TV.”

“These new regulations will give even greater certainty to local free TV services ensuring they cannot be crowded out on the home screen by global streamers who pay for premium positions on the TV home screen. These rules level the playing field for local TV services that are part of the Australian way of life”.

The Broadcasting Services (Minimum Prominence Requirements) Regulations 2024 set out important details about what manufacturers will be required to do to comply with Australia’s new prominence laws for TV.

“We are very pleased that these new rules confirm that the home screen is indeed the home screen—that’s where local TV services must be easily found, and viewers will not have to scroll, search or do anything else to find them,” said Fair.

Free TV also welcomed other key minimum prominence requirements set out in the regulations, including that free-to-air apps must be of a similar shape and size to other apps which will ensure equity and access for all.

Prominence laws safeguard the public interest in the continued availability of free, ubiquitous local TV services that are available to all Australians, no matter where they live or how much they earn. Free TV said it was please to see this important step in making the new prominence scheme a reality.