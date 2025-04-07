Fred&Co Digital Launches ‘Give A Kimberley Holiday A Crack’ Campaign To Spotlight Australia’s North West

Australia’s North West (ANW), created by Fred&Co Digital, launched its latest campaign positioning Kimberley as Australia’s ultimate adventure wilderness destination back in mid-February.

The campaign has seen a 77 per cent lift in engagement since the campaign launched by the same team in 2023.

Building on two previous Kimberley campaigns, the 2025 rollout spans digital, OOH, radio, and email marketing, driving traffic to a dedicated microsite. Big Head Digital and Leonard’s Advertising Media are on board as media partners.

With the tagline ‘Give a Kimberley Holiday a Crack,’ the campaign aims to dismantle the perception that the region is too remote or expensive.

The campaign also introduced ‘The Dream Maker,’ an AI-powered holiday planner chat, designed to simplify trip planning. Fred&Co recommended the tech innovation to meet demand for AI-driven travel searches, making Australia’s North West one of the first regions to integrate AI into its tourism strategy.

“Many Australians recognise the Kimberley’s famous icons, like the Bungle Bungle Range in Purnululu National Park, but may not realise just how much more the region has to offer,” Bill Tatchell, CEO of Australia’s North West said.

“What Fred&Co has done is dig deeper with us to uncover adventures many travellers have never heard about – from birdwatching and waterfall walks to incredible fishing, hidden waterways, and romantic holiday stays. The campaign’s ideas and headlines really nail the Kimberley’s character – they’ve made us laugh, so we can only imagine they’re doing the same for our audience,” Tatchell said.

“We know we’re a bit further from the east coast, but once travellers arrive, they can’t believe they haven’t come sooner. This campaign is designed to change that—and get them here”.

To drive bookings for Australia’s North West (ANW) members, the campaign includes Deals page on the campaign microsite. The ANW Partner Program allows members to invest in their own digital ads under the campaign’s theme, directing traffic to their websites.

The campaign microsite features adventure segment travel guides and the visually stunning Venture e-magazine, packed with inspiration.