Foxtel Group Unveils Huge New Music Line-Up

Foxtel Group is cranking up the volume with the launch of 34 brand new music channels as part of a bold, remixed music experience across its platforms.

This game-changing lineup is powered by groundbreaking new partnerships with Nightlife Music and LiSTNR, as well as an extension of our current Vevo partnership, delivering more beats, genres, and ways to tune in.

“Music is a big part of Australian entertainment culture, and our new offering on Foxtel unlocks a world of choice, variety, and fresh ways to experience music. This exciting evolution is all about connecting our customers—across all demographics—with the genres and brands they love, while also championing Australian talent. With the most extensive line-up of music on TV and streaming, we are uniting more Aussie companies as Australia’s greatest entertainer,” said chief executive Foxtel, Kayo Sports and BINGE, Hilary Perchard.

NIGHTLIFE MUSIC

As part of Foxtel Group’s partnership with Nightlife Music, fan-favourite music channels Max and CMC are returning to Foxtel’s music lineup with fresh video music programming.

In a win for Aussie music, Australian Played is also launching as a standout 100% Aussie music channel, giving both emerging and established artists a platform for their music videos to be seen.

The suite of channels, which will be ad-free and locally programmed, include:

Trending (ch.801): A mix of top pop hits and predictions, plus what’s trending in the charts and on TikTok.

Kids (ch.802): Kids in the morning, tweens in the afternoon and teens in the night—featuring the Wiggles, Disney and clean pop.

Club (ch.803): The best of dance, club and electronic.

Retro (ch.804): The greatest hits from the 70s, 80s and 90s.

CMC (ch.805): Nothing but country hits, all day and all night.

Max (ch.806): Easy listening classics and contemporary hits.

Australian Played (ch.807): Aussie artists only, featuring iconic classics, popular hits and the best emerging talent.

“We are thrilled to deliver seven music channels to Foxtel – not just the hits, but the heritage. Relaunching favourites like Max and CMC is a ‘pinch me‘ moment. Our archive spans generations, from country classics to dancefloor anthems – and we’re excited to bring it to viewers at home. Australian Played puts homegrown talent front and centre – it’s a true celebration of Aussie music, now available in households nationwide,” said Nightlife’s head of music & content, Matthew Lymbury.

Already synonymous in public venues, this is the first time Nightlife Music has curated exclusive channels for a residential platform.

Foxtel and BINGE customers can enjoy Nightlife Music’s channels from 1 July.

LISTNR

As part of SCA’s continued evolution of its audio strategy, LiSTNR music will make its Foxtel debut as its new linear audio music partner, featuring a curated line-up of 25 LiSTNR playlists. Selected to resonate with Foxtel’s audience, channel highlights include:

Triple M’s epic suite of stations: Classic Rock, Country, 70s, 80s, 90s and 2000s, featuring legends like Led Zeppelin, AC/DC, Nirvana, Queen, and Luke Combs.

The Hit Network’s powerhouse lineup of stations: RnB Fridays Radio, Dance Hits, Blender Beats, Oldskool 80s and 90s Hits and Easy Hits – from Kendrick Lamar, Tate McRae and Dom

Dolla to Britney Spears, Michael Jackson and Madonna.

Indie & Alt: Fresh favourites and cult classics from Arctic Monkeys, Florence + The Machine, Tame Impala and more.

Chill and acoustic vibes: Unplug with Almost Acoustic, mellow out with RnB Chill and Deep Calm, or set the mood with Chill Pop Hits.

Good Vibes and Roadtrip anthems: Uplifting pop, singalong classics and the perfect escape soundtrack.

“We’re excited to bring LiSTNR’s expertly curated music experience to Foxtel audiences. This showcases the passion and diverse tastes of Aussie listeners – from Triple M’s iconic rock heritage to the vibrant energy of The Hit Network and the immersive moods of LiSTNR’s playlists. It’s a natural step forward in enhancing the way Australians seamlessly connect with music in their living room,” said Chris Johnson, executive head LiSTNR product & technology.

The partnership between LiSTNR and Foxtel provides flexibility and growth opportunities, allowing for the curation of further channels tailored to the preferences of Foxtel customers.

LiSTNR audio channels will be coming soon to Foxtel.

VEVO

Foxtel customers can enjoy even more Vevo music on the platform with Vevo 70s and Vevo Country joining Vevo Pop, Vevo Rock, Vevo 90s and Vevo 2K on the platform.

Vevo 70s (ch. 813): The Me Decade’s biggest songs from Pop, R&B, Rock, and Country.

Vevo Country (ch. 815): Nothing but hit videos from the biggest country artists.

The new Vevo channels will be live from 1 July.

Foxtel Group executive director, content & commercial partnerships Stephanie Quinn said: “By combining the expertise of LiSTNR and Nightlife Music – two leaders in playlist curation – with our platform, we are championing music in the home in a new and exciting way. We’re looking forward to bringing more innovation to lounge rooms in the future.”