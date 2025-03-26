Foxtel Group Extends Super League Rights

The Foxtel Group has inked a multi-year extension with Rugby League Commercial that will see Kayo Sports broadcast live every game of the Super League’s upcoming seasons.

With Foxtel Group’s multi-year broadcast rights for the National Rugby League (NRL), the Super League extension means that Kayo Sports will be the only place to watch every game of the season live for the top two rugby league competitions.

Foxtel Group’s executive director, commercial sport Rebecca McCloy said: “Super League is one of the premier rugby league competitions in the world and we are very excited that through this renewal, our subscribers can continue to enjoy all the action of the competition. We are truly the home of international rugby league in Australia and, through our long-term support, have played an important role in growing engagement in the sport.”

Super League continues to be popular among Kayo Sports and Foxtel subscribers with the Round 3 game of the 2025 season between the Wigan Warriors and Warrington Wolves played in Las Vegas, breaking records across the platforms as the most watched ever.

Rhodri Jones, the managing director of Rugby League Commercial, said: “We are delighted that our strategic partners IMG have agreed this extension to ensure the Betfred Super League will continue to enjoy extensive exposure in Australia, where Rugby League is so strong.

“There are such strong links between the world’s two leading Rugby League competitions, and so many familiar names to Australian viewers who now have a key role in Super League – superstar players like Bevan French at Wigan Warriors, Luke Keary at Catalans Dragons and Jared Waerea-Hargreaves at Hull KR, or head coaches including Sam Burgess at Warrington Wolves and Brad Arthur at Leeds Rhinos – or even both in the case of Adrian and Lachlan Lam at Leigh Leopards.

“Like the NRL, our 2025 competition has got off to a flier, and it’s a boost to us all to know there are growing numbers of viewers in Australia who will be getting up on weekend mornings to watch the battle to reach the Betfred Super League Grand Final at Old Trafford in October.”

McCloy continued: “With every Super League club including a number of ex-NRL players, we are continuing to strengthen the connection between not only English fans with their premier national rugby league competition, but Australian fans and their NRL heroes now playing abroad. It’s all part of our objective to grow the game.”

The 2025 Super League season continues this weekend as the competition reaches the milestone of its 5,000th fixture in its 30th season, when Sam Burgess’s Warrington Wolves host Brad Arthur’s Leeds Rhinos, which will be broadcast live on Kayo Sports and Foxtel at 7am AEDT on Saturday 29 March.

Before that, a Hull FC team who have been rejuvenated since the appointment of former NRL player John Cartwright as coach and starring former Canberra Raiders NRL players Jordan Rapana and Aiden Sezer in the backline and halves respectively, make the short journey to face Castleford Tigers. Australians can watch the clash live on Kayo Sports and Foxtel at 7am AEDT on Friday 28 March.

The deal was brokered by Rugby League Commercial’s strategic partner, IMG.