Founder’s 80th Birthday Inspires Bundaberg Brewed Drinks Campaign
Bundaberg Brewed Drinks has launched an evocative campaign celebrating family, place and tradition to coincide with the 80th birthday of its Founder and Master Brewer.
Cliff Fleming (featured image) will mark the personal milestone on June 1, more than five decades after he started the family-owned business with his parents and wife Lee Fleming. In recognition of the occasion, the Master Brewer will appear as the face of a campaign that captures how he has influenced the Bundaberg region and the taste, quality and ingredients of his products.
The hero asset is a video titled ‘A Brew Master’s Journey’, which features cinematic footage of the regional town and brewing process, intimate photos from the family collection and Fleming behind the wheel of his own, original Bundaberg delivery truck.
Narrated by the man himself, the accompanying voiceover highlights traditional brewing techniques, his love of Bundaberg and the brand’s iconic bottle – “It’s a yesteryear bottle and we represent a yesteryear drink.” Bundaberg Brewed Drinks CMO Penny Glasson said the campaign tapped into the sense of nostalgia felt by many of the brand’s customers.
“As a family-owned business that has achieved global success, we have a story that resonates with the everyday Australians who enjoy our products,” she said.
“Cliff embodies the simpler times that so many people yearn for and his 55 years in the business gives him the credibility to reflect on how far the brand has come since its humble beginnings in the 1960s.
“There was no script proposed for the video. It was simply asking Cliff to start from the beginning and share his story. This is the definition of authenticity.
“By combining archival photos from the family collection with stunning modern-day imagery, the campaign is a fitting tribute to our founder as he celebrates his 80th birthday.”
Home to the iconic Bundaberg Ginger Beer, the business is now in its fourth generation of family involvement, continues to grow year-on-year and exports to more than 60 countries. The campaign will feature on YouTube, social media, paid digital, radio and TV.
Client: Bundaberg Brewed Drinks
Agency: Breakout Room NZ
Head of Production: Sam McCauley
Senior Content Producer: Sahar Sedaghat
Director / Editor: Chris Clark
DoP: Dave Recordon
Camera Assistant: Andrew Taylor
Drone Operator: Josh Lean
Still Photographer: Ant Low
Motion Graphics: Preston McNeil
Please login with linkedin to comment
Latest News
Cannes in Cairns Chronicle: Monday Edition
Wretched colleagues buggered off to Cairns leaving you to mind the fort solo? Add insult to injury with this shakedown.
Australia & New Zealand Need To Look Outwards To Survive: Sir Martin Sorrell At Cannes In Cairns
Unfortunately Sir Martin had to be beamed into Cairns at the last minute. Not that the beaming impacted the message.
Updated: Not One But Two Favourites In The Running To Replace Kochie
As much as B&T'd like to see Darryl 'The Fatman' Brohman replace Kochie, there appears to be one standout candidate.
We Made A Film While Everyone Else Made TikToks: Tourism Australia’s Susan Coghill At Cannes In Cairns
Cannes In Cairns delegates soon threw off this morning's hangovers as the Tourism Australia chief lassoed their brains.
Sunday TV Ratings: Bluey Shocks Everyone By Winning Entertainment, But Seven Proves Top Dog
Free to air bosses fume after being beaten by ABC kids' cartoon. Hatch evil plan to nick it.
MasterChef’s Melissa Leong Delivers Public Eulogy Following Jock Zonfrillo’s Death
Kochie calling it quits is not the only sad industry news today, as you'll read here from Melissa Leong.
“Mortally Crippled!” Bud Light Trolled With “BUTT LIGHT” Billboard, As Analysts Reveal Brand May Never Recover
Marketing courses will be teaching this Bud disaster for years to come. That and the great lavatory roll fights of 2020.
Keanu Reeves & Sofia Coppola Star For Suntory Whiskey’s 100th Anniversary
B&T couldn't help but think this Japanese whiskey ad needed more Japanese. Say the blokes from the "not so squeezy" ad.
DDB Sydney Appoints Dan Bolton As Creative Partner For The Westpac Business
DDB names Dan Bolton as head of Westpac's business. Just happy to have the rescue helicopter amid the spiralling rates.
Jasmin Bedir Speaks To B&T On Why She HAD To Act For Equality AND Just One Week To Enter B&T’s Women In Media Awards!
Jasmin Bedir is much like a trip on Wonka's SS Wonkatania - equal parts exhilarating, terrifying and delicious too.
David ‘Kochie’ Koch To Depart Sunrise After 21 Years, Gives Two Weeks’ Notice
The tears haven't dried in the Sunrise studio & already the Daily Mail's plotting its "who'll replace Kochie?" response.
Broadsign Rolls Out Next-Generation Ad Server
Broadsign rolls out next-generation ad server. B&T preferring next-generation toasted cheese sandwich maker & jaffle.
Icon Founder Joanne Painter Appointed To The PR Trust Board Of Trustees
Icon's Joanne Painter disappointed to learn there's no ceremonial sword after appointment to PR Trust Board Of Trustees.
IMAA & Aboriginal Health Television Host Community Engagement For National Reconciliation Week
When not constantly niggling the big holding companies, the IMAA is delivering some nice work like this.
The Biggest APAC Trends Influencing The Future Of Search Marketing
Has your job got anything at all to do with search marketing? Then park the peepers on this perfectly projected paper.
Cannes in Cairns Chronicle: Sunday Edition
Wretched colleagues buggered off to Cairns leaving you to mind the fort solo? Add insult to injury with this shakedown.
M&C Saatchi Australia & Minderoo Foundation Launch Campaign Highlighting Atmospheric Plastics
In further evidence we should all get one of those nana shopping carts comes news plastics are now in the atmosphere.
John Williams, Steps Down As CEO Of Great Southern Land Media
John Williams, CEO of Great Southern Land Media (GSLM), has announced his decision to step down from his role as chief executive officer of 92.7 MIX FM and 91.9 SEA FM in mid-July. Williams has led both stations on the Sunshine Coast for almost 17 years and is widely acknowledged for his dedication to the […]
Archibald Williams Founders Launch Customer Experience Business, CA.5
Yet even more proof brands apparently keep f@cking-up customer experience comes yet another customer experience agency.
Cybersecurity AI Firm Darktrace Appoints Chris Kozup As CMO
Does everyone at cybersecurity AI firm Darktrace wear black slacks and skivvies and rappel into the office?
MILKRUN Gets Brand Refresh Following Woolies’ Buyout
Alongside sushi pizza and an aversion to socks, is MILKRUN possibly the hipsters' greatest-ever failure?
Canva Opens London Office As It Eyes European Expansion
Canva staff sewing buttons all over their clothes & perfecting their "Cor, guv'nor" following London office opening.
TEG Two International Sports Businesses Acquires Left Field Live And Rugby Live
TEG, a global leader in live entertainment, sport, ticketing and data, has today announced the acquisition of two International Sports Businesses, Left Field Live and Rugby Live. The principals at Left Field Live and TEG have worked together since 2014, delivering events globally over that period, partnering with some of the biggest brands in sport […]
Donald Trump Releases AI Campaign Ad Attacking Ron DeSantis Featuring Satan, Hitler & Dick Cheney
This Trump ad features Adolf Hitler, Dick Cheney, Elon Musk & the Devil. How's it NOT winning a Cannes Gold Lion?
“Never Again Buy Your Propagandist Merch!” North Face Latest Brand To Fly Pride Flag, But Share Price Heads South!
With words like camp, stoking and pole, you'd reckon the outdoor industry would be ripe for a bit of Pride marketing.
InfoSum Integrates Google PAIR For Better First-Party Targeting
Not particularly techy? Then, yes, let this headline be the turn off it's truly meant to be.
TikTok Is Testing An AI-Powered Chatbot
TikTok declares it's not just for 11-year-olds and highly sophisticated Chinese spies with new AI-powered chatbot.
Officeworks And The National Gallery Of Victoria Set To Make Bigger Things Happen With New Partnership
Officeworks & the National Gallery Of Victoria announce partnership. No, you're not the only one who thought it weird.
Sydney Swans & NSW Swifts Players Star In QBE Insurance’s Latest ‘Q the’ Campaign
Is there any correlation between their present ladder position (12th) and the number of ads Swans players star in?
Nike Australia & The Daily Aus Support Female And Gender Diverse Sports Journalists
Are you female? Are you gender diverse? Always wanted to be a sports journo? Grab the clichés & jump some hurdles here.
YouTube Ad Spend To Reach $47 Billion in 2024
In what's certain to ruin Mike Sneesby & James Warburton's swanky Friday lunches, YouTube ad spend to reach $47 Billion.
News Corp Appoints Natalie Grabbe Head Of Agency VIC
News names Natalie Grabbe as head of agency VIC. Has thus far been decidedly coy about her feelings towards The Pies.
Indie Agencies, Mid-Market Brands & Multi-Channel Advertising Are A Perfect Love Triangle
We're delving into an industry "perfect love triangle" here. Thankfully, no shag carpet, lube or mirrored ceilings.
The Works Amps Up Its Social & Creative Teams With Six New Hires
The first thing to know at The Works is it's in Milsons Point and not the unkept riff raff that is North Sydney.
Art Disrupt Launches National “#TaxGasNow” Billboard Campaign Attacking Santos & Woodside Petroleum
It's the latest "tax the rich" campaign! As Gina enjoys Beluga scooped onto her blini by an hermaphrodite dwarf.
Vistar Media Expands APAC Team
Vistar Media, the leading global provider of programmatic technology for digital out-of-home (DOOH), has announced a string of new hires across its Australia and Singapore offices to support its ambitious plans in the APAC region. Among the new recruits is marketing manager for APAC, Teegan Gardner (featured image), who will spearhead the company’s marketing operations, focusing […]