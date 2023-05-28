Founder’s 80th Birthday Inspires Bundaberg Brewed Drinks Campaign

Bundaberg Brewed Drinks has launched an evocative campaign celebrating family, place and tradition to coincide with the 80th birthday of its Founder and Master Brewer.

Cliff Fleming (featured image) will mark the personal milestone on June 1, more than five decades after he started the family-owned business with his parents and wife Lee Fleming. In recognition of the occasion, the Master Brewer will appear as the face of a campaign that captures how he has influenced the Bundaberg region and the taste, quality and ingredients of his products.

The hero asset is a video titled ‘A Brew Master’s Journey’, which features cinematic footage of the regional town and brewing process, intimate photos from the family collection and Fleming behind the wheel of his own, original Bundaberg delivery truck.

Narrated by the man himself, the accompanying voiceover highlights traditional brewing techniques, his love of Bundaberg and the brand’s iconic bottle – “It’s a yesteryear bottle and we represent a yesteryear drink.” Bundaberg Brewed Drinks CMO Penny Glasson said the campaign tapped into the sense of nostalgia felt by many of the brand’s customers.

“As a family-owned business that has achieved global success, we have a story that resonates with the everyday Australians who enjoy our products,” she said.

“Cliff embodies the simpler times that so many people yearn for and his 55 years in the business gives him the credibility to reflect on how far the brand has come since its humble beginnings in the 1960s.

“There was no script proposed for the video. It was simply asking Cliff to start from the beginning and share his story. This is the definition of authenticity.

“By combining archival photos from the family collection with stunning modern-day imagery, the campaign is a fitting tribute to our founder as he celebrates his 80th birthday.”

Home to the iconic Bundaberg Ginger Beer, the business is now in its fourth generation of family involvement, continues to grow year-on-year and exports to more than 60 countries. The campaign will feature on YouTube, social media, paid digital, radio and TV.

Client: Bundaberg Brewed Drinks

Agency: Breakout Room NZ

Head of Production: Sam McCauley

Senior Content Producer: Sahar Sedaghat

Director / Editor: Chris Clark

DoP: Dave Recordon

Camera Assistant: Andrew Taylor

Drone Operator: Josh Lean

Still Photographer: Ant Low

Motion Graphics: Preston McNeil