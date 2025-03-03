Former S4 Capital Director Launches Own Venture: Mills&Co

Jonathan Mills, formerly Director of Growth at S4 Capital’s Monks, has launched his own business, Mills&Co, to drive profile, pipeline and revenue growth for Australian agencies and technology companies.

Built on 15 years experience at the coalface of new business both in the UK and Australia, Mills&Co provides clients with a dedicated new business team of B2B strategy, sales, communications and events specialists to drive an integrated and always on approach to winning new business.

“There are so many untapped new business opportunities out there. Agencies and technology companies are missing out because they don’t have the resources, time or understanding of how to grow their profile with prospective clients, generate a pipeline of new business and convert opportunities in a joined up way that aren’t briefed to them directly. Personal networks will only get you so far and only thinking about new business when times are tough means you’ve left it too late,” explains Jonathan Mills, founder of Mills&Co.

Mills&Co plugs into MDs, CEOs, leadership teams and existing, internal growth functions to take all the heavy lifting, top of funnel activity of the new business process off their client’s plate and creates opportunities for them to walk into qualified, new business conversations. They act as an extension of their clients so the relationship always remains with them. They are not an intermediary or a pitch consultant.

Jonathan has observed that “with change comes opportunity and as clients are squeezed to deliver better results, often with less budget, agencies and technology companies who can demonstrate expertise and create a point of difference have a unique opportunity to take advantage of the changing landscape of how clients are procuring agency services and technology.”

While this is a new business model for the Australian market, this is an approach many agencies and technology companies tap into in the UK and USA to help drive their new business efforts. Mills&Co’s commercial success is tied to its clients’ winning, so there is skin in the game and everyone is laser focused on driving commercial success.

The approach works over two phases where Mills&Co works with their clients to get them match fit and ready to get into market; defining new business revenue targets, messaging, targeting, implementing a CRM and building out bespoke prospect databases. Once the Match Fit Foundations are in place, a quarterly cycle kicks off of content, events, PR and strategic lead generation.

Mills&Co has been launched with the belief that agencies and technology companies can create opportunities to build relationships with decision makers, front foot client needs, beat the pitch process and proactively take the new business conversation to their dream clients.

“Mills&Co is delighted to be already up and running with its first two clients. One of Sydney’s leading creative / integrated agencies and a global leader in the business transformation technology space. This is a commercially driven partnership where our clients and Mills&Co win together, it’s a competitive advantage for those we work with,” said Mills.