Former Project Host Georgie Tunny Joins 10 News+

Network 10 has announced journalist Georgie Tunny is joining 10 News+, bringing her passion for sport, news, and storytelling to the network’s brand-new news and current affairs program.

Well known for her role as a host on The Project, Georgie quickly became one of the country’s most engaging and versatile broadcasters. Her background spans ABC, Flash, Fox Sports and national radio, covering everything from breaking news to major entertainment events, including interviews with icons Sir Paul McCartney, Tom Cruise, and Formula 1 champions Max Verstappen and Daniel Ricciardo.

Georgie’s love of sport has seen her report pitch-side with the Matildas’ Lydia Williams, co-host the Two Good Sports podcast, and travel to the US as part of the IVLP Fellowship for leading female sports journalists. She’s equally comfortable in the thick of a crisis, having anchored the ABC’s rolling Black Summer bushfire coverage in 2019 and reported on the Northern Victoria floods from Echuca in 2022.

Now, Georgie brings her sharp instincts and dynamic storytelling to 10 News+, where she’ll be front and centre covering the biggest stories and events in Australia and around the world.

“I’ve always been a fan of news delivered differently and am excited to be staying with the 10 family. Can’t wait to see where this new chapter leads,” said Tunny on her appointment.

Martin White, VP News, Paramount Australia said: ‘I’m delighted Georgie is joining us at 10 News+ and I am looking forward to seeing the stories with heart that she can produce for us. Georgie is a standout journalist with a remarkable ability to connect with people and uncover the moments that resonate most”.

10 News+ launched this week as a brand-new new chapter in Network 10’s news evolution—offering premium, in-depth news, current affairs and insight, Friday to Sunday at 6pm on 10.