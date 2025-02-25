Focus Creative Brews Global Campaign For De’Longhi’s La Specialista Touch

Focus Creative has launched a global campaign for De’Longhi‘s La Specialista Touch coffee machine, marking another collaboration between the agency and the coffee brand.

Following a competitive pitch, Focus Creative developed a 15 and 30-second video and out-of-home, digital, POS and social assets.

“Campaigns like this pose all kinds of enjoyable challenges. Apart from the need to engage stakeholders from all parts of the world, we also needed to tell an authentic story that resonated with coffee drinkers who want to express themselves but might feel intimidated by the process,” Carlos Jonmundsson, founder of Focus Creative said.

“Australia is a global leader in coffee trends, so it made sense to develop this campaign in a region where the next wave of coffee is being created. Focus Creative has a deep understanding of café culture, and that knowledge was invaluable in the creative process,” Giulia Ortolan, De’Longhi brand specialist added.

The campaign represents the latest in a series of collaborations between De’Longhi Global/HQ based in Italy and Focus Creative.

Credits:

Client: De’Longhi HQ

Brand Specialist – Coffee: Giulia Ortolan

Global Brand Manager – De’Longhi Coffee: Valentina Bonutto

Agency: Focus Creative

Lead strategist: Carlos Jonmundsson

Creative Director: Tanya Ilinkovski

Design: Alex Ferguson-Kang

Account Manager / Strategic Support: Vanessa Nappa

Video and Photography Production Agency: Chee Productions

Executive Producer: Matt Chee

Producer: Bec Deasy

Director: Chester Buchanan

Photography: Andy Lewis

Product Demonstration Production: Andy Lewis

Social Media Assets: Monday Made, UpStairs Creative Studios

Video Director: Daniel Karjadi

Styling: Tori Annesley