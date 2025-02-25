CampaignsNewsletter

Focus Creative Brews Global Campaign For De’Longhi’s La Specialista Touch

Focus Creative has launched a global campaign for De’Longhi‘s La Specialista Touch coffee machine, marking another collaboration between the agency and the coffee brand.

Following a competitive pitch, Focus Creative developed a 15 and 30-second video and out-of-home, digital, POS and social assets.

“Campaigns like this pose all kinds of enjoyable challenges. Apart from the need to engage stakeholders from all parts of the world, we also needed to tell an authentic story that resonated with coffee drinkers who want to express themselves but might feel intimidated by the process,” Carlos Jonmundsson, founder of Focus Creative said.

“Australia is a global leader in coffee trends, so it made sense to develop this campaign in a region where the next wave of coffee is being created. Focus Creative has a deep understanding of café culture, and that knowledge was invaluable in the creative process,” Giulia Ortolan, De’Longhi brand specialist added.

The campaign represents the latest in a series of collaborations between De’Longhi Global/HQ based in Italy and Focus Creative.

Credits:

Client: De’Longhi HQ
Brand Specialist – Coffee: Giulia Ortolan
Global Brand Manager – De’Longhi Coffee: Valentina Bonutto
Agency: Focus Creative
Lead strategist: Carlos Jonmundsson
Creative Director: Tanya Ilinkovski
Design: Alex Ferguson-Kang
Account Manager / Strategic Support: Vanessa Nappa
Video and Photography Production Agency: Chee Productions
Executive Producer: Matt Chee
Producer: Bec Deasy
Director: Chester Buchanan
Photography: Andy Lewis
Product Demonstration Production: Andy Lewis
Social Media Assets: Monday Made, UpStairs Creative Studios
Video Director: Daniel Karjadi
Styling: Tori Annesley

