Finder Green Awards Finalists Revealed For 2023

Finder has named its finalists in the fourth annual Finder Green Awards, highlighting the Australian businesses striving for excellence in sustainable practices.

The Finder Green Awards exist to help Australians make more sustainable decisions every day across several industries including energy, insurance, banking, shopping, superannuation and telecommunications.

Entrants were judged on broad environmental metrics including greenhouse gas emissions, renewable energy usage and waste avoiding landfill, as well as a selection of industry-specific criteria to showcase how they’re paving the way for sustainability in their field over the last 12 months.

The people-based categories and the innovation award were based on key achievements from 2022 and their impact.

Returning finalists include Woolworths, felix Mobile and Teachers Mutual Bank Limited while brands like ALDI and AMP are making their Finder Green Awards debut.

The Finder Green Awards program is submission-based. In order to select our finalists, we scored each submission against a combination of general environmental and industry-specific criteria to determine the best performing entrants for each category.

Winners will be revealed at a breakfast event in Sydney on Thursday 1 June. Finalists will be sent instructions separately about how they can register their attendance.

If you’re not a finalist but would like to attend the ceremony, please contact awards@finder.com.

Finalists (industry and product categories)

Green Bank of the Year

AMP

Bank Australia

Teachers Mutual Bank Limited

Green Broadband Provider of the Year

Belong

Goodtel

Telstra

Green Car of the Year

BYD ATTO 3

Hyundai IONIQ 6

Kia Niro EV

Green Energy Retailer of the Year

Amber Electric

Energy Locals

Momentum Energy

Green ETF of the Year

Australian Ethical High Conviction Fund Managed Fund

Betashares Global Sustainability Leaders ETF

eInvest Better Future Fund

Green Home Loan of the Year

Bank Australia Clean Energy Home Loan

Gateway Bank Green Home Loan

Green Insurer of the Year

HIF

QBE

Green Investment App of the Year

Blossom

IMPACT by Interactive Brokers

Green Lender of the Year

Brighte

Plenti

Green Mobile Plan Provider of the Year

felix

Goodtel

Telstra

Green Online Retailer of the Year

Seed & Sprout

The ICONIC

Green Super Fund of the Year

Australian Ethical

Verve Super

Green Supermarket of the Year

ALDI

Woolworths

Green Telco of the Year

felix

Goodtel

Telstra

Finalists (people and innovation categories)

Green Leader of the Year

Adrian Merrick – Energy Locals

Christina Hobbs – Verve Super

Corin Millais – Teachers Mutual Bank Limited

Green Rising Star of the Year

Gaby Rosenberg – Blossom App

Madeleine Huynh – eInvest

Green Team of the Year

BetaCarbon Team

The felix brand and marketing team

Perennial Better Future Team

Green Innovation of the Year

Koala Second Home

Pipet Green Innovation of the Year

SmartActive – Solving Solar’s Dirty Secret for Australian Business