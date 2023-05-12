Finder Green Awards Finalists Revealed For 2023

An icon of a goal fulfilled in the form of a clear pond in the middle of a lush forest. 3d rendering.
    Finder has named its finalists in the fourth annual Finder Green Awards, highlighting the Australian businesses striving for excellence in sustainable practices.

    The Finder Green Awards exist to help Australians make more sustainable decisions every day across several industries including energy, insurance, banking, shopping, superannuation and telecommunications.

    Entrants were judged on broad environmental metrics including greenhouse gas emissions, renewable energy usage and waste avoiding landfill, as well as a selection of industry-specific criteria to showcase how they’re paving the way for sustainability in their field over the last 12 months.

    The people-based categories and the innovation award were based on key achievements from 2022 and their impact.

    Returning finalists include Woolworths, felix Mobile and Teachers Mutual Bank Limited while brands like ALDI and AMP are making their Finder Green Awards debut.

    The Finder Green Awards program is submission-based. In order to select our finalists, we scored each submission against a combination of general environmental and industry-specific criteria to determine the best performing entrants for each category.

    Winners will be revealed at a breakfast event in Sydney on Thursday 1 June. Finalists will be sent instructions separately about how they can register their attendance.

    If you’re not a finalist but would like to attend the ceremony, please contact awards@finder.com.

    Finalists (industry and product categories)

    Green Bank of the Year

    AMP
    Bank Australia
    Teachers Mutual Bank Limited

    Green Broadband Provider of the Year

    Belong
    Goodtel
    Telstra

    Green Car of the Year

    BYD ATTO 3
    Hyundai IONIQ 6
    Kia Niro EV

    Green Energy Retailer of the Year

    Amber Electric
    Energy Locals
    Momentum Energy

    Green ETF of the Year

    Australian Ethical High Conviction Fund Managed Fund
    Betashares Global Sustainability Leaders ETF
    eInvest Better Future Fund

    Green Home Loan of the Year

    Bank Australia Clean Energy Home Loan
    Gateway Bank Green Home Loan

    Green Insurer of the Year

    HIF
    QBE

    Green Investment App of the Year

    Blossom
    IMPACT by Interactive Brokers
    Green Lender of the Year

    Brighte
    Plenti

    Green Mobile Plan Provider of the Year

    felix
    Goodtel
    Telstra

    Green Online Retailer of the Year

    Seed & Sprout
    The ICONIC

    Green Super Fund of the Year

    Australian Ethical
    Verve Super

    Green Supermarket of the Year

    ALDI
    Woolworths
    Green Telco of the Year
    felix
    Goodtel
    Telstra

    Finalists (people and innovation categories)

    Green Leader of the Year

    Adrian Merrick – Energy Locals
    Christina Hobbs – Verve Super
    Corin Millais – Teachers Mutual Bank Limited

    Green Rising Star of the Year

    Gaby Rosenberg – Blossom App
    Madeleine Huynh – eInvest

    Green Team of the Year

    BetaCarbon Team
    The felix brand and marketing team
    Perennial Better Future Team

    Green Innovation of the Year

    Koala Second Home
    Pipet Green Innovation of the Year
    SmartActive – Solving Solar’s Dirty Secret for Australian Business

