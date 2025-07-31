Filmmaker Mateo Mejia Signs With Entropico

Entropico, the Sydney-headquartered and LA/NYC-based creative company, has signed Mateo Mejia, marking the Bogotá-born, Houston-raised creator and filmmaker’s first signing to a creative and production house.

Mejia blends DIY realism, world-building, and AI experimentation.

Often described as creating “trailers for movies that don’t exist,” Mejia draws from classic cinema and the language of movie trailers, condensing atmosphere and character into one- to two-minute pieces that hint at larger worlds and unseen storylines.

In 2020, inspired by the surge of highlight edits from films on TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube, he began crafting his own “trailers” for imagined films , a zero-budget playground for storytelling that allowed him to refine his voice without committing years to a single project.

“I like to make it feel like I’m a jack-of-all-trades, master-of-none character from a 90s film,” Mejia said.

Mejia is also one of a small but growing group of creators and filmmakers pushing “generative video,” hybrid workflows that merge live-action performances with AI-enhanced sets and manipulated worlds.

“I like to prove that independent creators can achieve professional-quality mixed media using accessible, off-the-shelf tools. AI isn’t replacing creativity, it’s enhancing it,” he added.

Mejia’s ongoing project is his ‘Currently Stuck’ series, an episodic project exploring creative doubt and modern artistic tension.