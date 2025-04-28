Fast 10: iProspect’s Marcelle Hoyek On Building Culture & Driving Growth

Marcelle Hoyek is a powerhouse in the Australian media and marketing landscape. With a career spanning strategy, planning, client management, and talent development, she has carved out a reputation as both a results-driven leader and a passionate culture builder.

Now at the helm of iProspect Australia as its national managing director, Hoyek is driving transformation, championing talent, and leading with authenticity and vision. Speaking with B&T, she reflects on the moments that have defined her journey—from early career steps to steering an agency through rapid evolution—offering insights into leadership, growth, and what it takes to thrive in a challenging market.

1. You’ve had a great career starting at Mitchell’s as a media planner/buyer, fast forward and you are now the national MD of iProspect, if you could only choose one career highlight what would it be?

Hoyek: The agency we have built that is iProspect Australia and the transformation that has occurred over the last 4+yrs. We have assembled a brilliant team, have a brand proposition that resonates, a portfolio of amazing clients and an unwavering collective ambition. We are in growth and winning and given the challenges in this market over the last few years, that is something to be really proud of.

2. You have always championed great talent, how do you attract & retain the best talent in the market?

Hoyek: Through our EVP – where the ambitious accelerate the possible. We have a very clear promise to our people and we consistently deliver on that promise, from the moment we meet you in the recruitment process, through to every stage of your career at iProspect. We nurture talent, ensure clear pathways for growth and create opportunities for everyone to extend, contribute and learn beyond their role.

3. It’s a tough time for clients what’s the one thing iProspect delivers for their future business growth?

Hoyek: At iProspect we look at all media through the lens of what business outcome it can deliver and we overlay this with a view of the long and the short. This ensure we are building brands whilst also delivering on the immediate growth needs

4. How would you describe your leadership style and how has it evolved?

Hoyek: I am a very transparent, vulnerable and authentic leader. I believe in everyone bringing their whole self to work, me included. In my younger years I viewed vulnerability as a weakness but over time I have come to embrace it as a strength as I’ve grown as a human being but also as a leader.

5. Your agency culture is vital to your success; how do you nurture and foster its development?

Hoyek: If I could break down to one thing, it’s hiring for cultural fit. We only bring people into the business who are additive to our existing culture.

6. As an industry what’s one thing you would change to make us all better?

Hoyek: I would love to see us all work together as a united force when it comes to pitching and pricing. We don’t value ourselves enough as an industry, there is always someone willing to race to the bottom for a win. I wish that would stop – that we would value ourselves and each other better, so clients and procurement value us all too.

7. As a child what did you want to be when you grew up?

Hoyek: In primary school I wanted to be a hairdresser. Then in high school it went from marine biologist (I was obsessed with dolphins) to teacher to lawyer. By the time I ended high school I knew I wanted to do a Business Degree and then the rest, as they say is history.

8. Who have been your mentors and people who have championed your career?

Hoyek: I’ve worked with many industry heavyweights throughout my career. But there are two standouts for me who I have learnt so much from and have been constant advocates whilst also willing to challenge me when I need it – Henry Tajer and Chris Winterburn.

9. What’s one thing that’s not on your LinkedIn profile?

Hoyek: That I am a Bravo junkee. Reality TV is my escapism and I especially love the Real Housewives and Andy Cohen!

10. Important last question, do your parents know what you actually do?

Hoyek: Absolutely not, and I’ve stopped trying to explain it. They know I run a business and do presentations!