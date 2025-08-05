Fast 10: How Orange Line’s David Klein Went From A Lawyer To The Forefront Of Digital Marketing

David Klein is an ex intellectual lawyer turned co-founder of digital marketing agency Orange Line. More than 18 years ago Klein and long time friend David Einstein co-founded Orange Line after successfully shipping paintings from China to US customers. In this week’s edition of Fast 10, he discusses how an ex-lawyer and an ex-engineer put their heads together to create a marketing agency that has worked with the likes of Amazon, Atlassian, Skyscanner and Expedia.

1) You’ve had a great career, from being a lawyer to co-founding a digital marketing agency. If you had to pick only one, what would be your career highlight so far?

David Klein: It has to be co-founding Orange Line with my best mate, David Einstein. What started as a two-man operation has now grown into a global digital marketing agency with a large team of talented people. Watching the business evolve and seeing our work deliver tangible, impactful results for clients has been incredibly fulfilling. To top it off, being recognised with awards like Google’s Agency Excellence Award makes it all the more rewarding. It’s been an amazing journey building something substantial together.

2) Orange Line has been at the forefront of digital marketing for 18 years. How do you continue to stay ahead of the pack?

DK: We stay ahead by never getting complacent. Orange Line was built as a blend of consulting-level strategy and digital agency execution, so we’ve always focused on solving real business problems instead of relying on cookie-cutter solutions. We also make sure to surround ourselves with incredible people at all levels – from our clients, to our talented team members, advisors and friends. Innovation for business growth is and has always been deeply embedded within the fabric of the Orange Line business, and that’s what’s kept us moving forward for the past 18 years.

3) What’s the back story to your name, Orange Line?

DK: The story behind the name Orange Line goes back to our roots – I’m an ex-lawyer, and David Einstein is an ex-engineer. At the time, we were delivering our content in Word documents, and during a brainstorming session, we wanted a name that would be easy to brand on those documents. We landed on ‘Orange’ because it felt like the perfect blend of our personalities – a mix of red (passion) and yellow (fun).

4) As a young boy, what did you want to be when you grew up?

DK: Musician or comedian were probably at the top of my list. At the same time, I’ve always had a huge passion for entrepreneurship and problem solving.

5) The agency has a portfolio of global enterprise clients. How has this evolved?

DK: When we started in 2007, we were a scrappy start-up, just trying to work with whoever would give us a shot. Fast forward to today, and we’re running global programs for enterprise heavyweights like Amazon, Atlassian, Skyscanner, Expedia and more. When clients experience working with us, they don’t want to go elsewhere! Our many long-standing relationships are a testament to this. Naturally, as clients move to new companies, we’re often invited to join them as their trusted advisor, which is something we’re incredibly proud of.

6) As an industry, what’s one thing you would change to make us all better?

DK: One thing I’d love to see change in the industry is less focus on chasing buzzwords and vanity metrics. Instead, we should place more emphasis on integrity and solving our clients’ real business problems. It’s about delivering genuine value, not just the next trend.

7) What are the current growth challenges for your clients, and how are you providing solutions?

DK: Many clients are dealing with tough markets and constant digital disruption (Google’s move into generative AI shaking up search results is a prime example of this). The challenge is cutting through that noise to find sustainable growth. We tackle it by digging into data and building a clear game plan for each client—and then executing fast. We don’t just run campaigns; we help fix core problems and give clients the frameworks to weather future storms, so their growth is sustainable.

8) You and your cofounder, another David, have a long-term business partnership. Do you always get along, and what’s the core value that keeps you aligned?

DK: DE and I have been close friends for almost 30-years. There’s an implicit trust between us and a commitment to integrity and respect. Our shared sense of humour certainly helps!

9) What’s one thing that’s not on your LinkedIn profile?

DK: Many things! Back in our twenties, DE and I started a custom portrait painting website together—we even moved to China for three months to churn out thousands of paintings for U.S. customers.

10) Important last question, do your parents know what you do?

DK: Vaguely at best—but I know they are proud!