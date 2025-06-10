Fast 10: Sue Squillace’s Journey From Wannabe Air Hostess To Media Agency High Flyer

Sue Squillace, CEO Mediahub ANZ and CEO of Attivo ANZ, has spent more than 25 years working for some of the world’s leading media agencies, including Spark Foundry, Starcom Mediavest, and OMG, advising both international and local brands on best practice media approaches.

Squillace is an MFA board member and a member of the Cerebral Palsy Alliance and in 2017, she was awarded the B&T Women in Media Award for Media Planner/Buyer. Known for her advocacy for diversity, health and wellbeing in the workplace, she firmly believes that business success comes from putting people at the centre of everything you do.

Chatting with B&T’s Sparrow, she shares the lessons that shaped her and the advice that changed her life.

1. You’ve had a brilliant career starting out as a planner/buyer at Media Decisions and now the CEO of MediaHub and CEO of Attivo ANZ. If you had to pick only one, what would be your career highlight so far?

Sue Squillace: Tough to pick, but so far, I’ve gone from big to small, full service to specialist but if I had to pick one it would be launching the Mediavest/Spark brand back at Publicis, it was pretty special and a lot of fun. And I’m loving the current chapter, being part of something new again whilst building a glocal network of agencies with foundations in creativity and innovation.

2. Over the years, you have given so much back to the industry, particularly for the Cerebral Palsy Fundraiser events. What prompted your initial involvement?

SS: When Sintras went to work with IPG in the US he asked me to step in to make sure the event continued, on my first visit to the centre I saw my cousin Grace who was using the Gym, we grew up together and she had pretty severe CP from a young age, that day she called out to me after not seeing me for 20+ years, she was 49 years old and had been going to the centre since she was 3.

What CPA do for their clients and their families is out of this world and the support from our industry over the last 30 + years has made a real difference to their lives, the prevention and early detection of CP. I love this part of our business, we are so spoilt, and I really hope the next generation jump on board and continue the good work we do for CPA but also for the other great foundations like UnLtd, and the Sony Foundation.

3. You are also on the Advisory Board AIC Advertising Industry Careers. What more can we do to encourage diverse talent into our industry?

SS: So much, educate students on our industry and what we do for a start! Who really went to school with the intention of working in media? As well as that keep supporting women and other ethnic socio groups to not only stay in the industry but rise to C-suite. Training, training that attracts grads into entry level roles that go beyond admin and finance. This is not how we will get the top students to come to us versus PWC.

4. As a young girl, what did you want to be when you grew up?

SS: I wanted to be an airline hostess, but I was too short! I kid you not, a little under the high limit. I really hope Qantas has hanged this rule in their current D&I policies.

5. Attivo ANZ is a proud indie, do you have the best of both worlds with an affiliate relationship with IPG?

SS: We 100% do, it’s a lucky position to be in, shared ownership gives us the nimbleness and innovation of an Indie with the scale and capabilities that come with a hold co. It’s also given me the opportunity to broaden my skills across creative which has always been on my bucket list.

6. As an industry, what’s one thing you would change to make us all better?

SS: The margin crunch and the pitch process, I love a pitch but some of the long drawn-out practices and expectations on agencies are to be honest in some cases out of order.

7. What’s keeping your CMO clients awake at night?

SS: Most discussions I am having right now start with Tariffs and end with Tariffs. It’s the uncertainty and the direct impact of the currency exchange for global companies.

8. Who have been your mentors, and what’s the best career advice you have been given?

SS: Too many to name, but a few stand outs are Warren Baglin for genuinely showing me how being a people leader can make you successful; John Sintras for allowing me to be the first senior leader to come back to work 4 days per week back in 2008; and Lou Barrett for genuine support through ups and downs, one of my favourite bits of advice from Lou “Darl, never sign a contract with a probation clause if you have been poached” there are many more.

9. What’s one thing that’s not on your LinkedIn profile?

SS: I love cooking and I’ve just started on the home-made journey: herbs, chilli powder, oil, limoncello, home-made tomato sauces etc… I even have a trademarked label!

10. Important last question, do your parents know what you do?

SS: No chance! Most of my conversations with my parents are about my kids, holidays, food and where I can get the alcohol and lemons to make the next batch of limoncello. They are very proud though and I am very grateful for the sacrifices they made to give myself, my brother and sister a fantastic start in life.