Fast 10: How Dentsu QLD’s Chris Ernst Leads With Heart, Courage & A Bit Of Rock ’n’ Roll

Chris Ernst has spent more than 20 years crafting marketing strategies for some of Australia’s and the UK’s biggest names, including Flight Centre, Bunnings, Coca-Cola, and the Australian Defence Force. These days, he’s the managing director of dentsu Queensland, where he’s just as passionate about building high-performing teams as he is about music, fishing, camping and chasing waves with his three kids.

Known for his people-first leadership style and a clear-eyed approach to culture and growth, Ernst has helped dentsu Qld earn recognition as one of AFR’s Best Places to Work. But behind the title and accolades is a guy who once dreamed of being Michael Hutchence, accidentally fell into SEO, and still believes vulnerability is a superpower.

Chatting with B&T’s Sparrow, he shares the lessons that shaped him and the advice that changed his life.

1. You’ve had a brilliant career starting out as a digital investment lead on the Goldy and now as the MD of Dentsu Qld. If you had to pick only one, what would be your career highlight so far?

Ernst: I’ve had a hell of a ride over the past 20+ years, but my highlight without question has been leading dentsu Queensland and helping our team and our organisation realise its potential. We’re not done yet either!

2. As a singer, guitarist & composer, why the switch to media/advertising & has it informed any of your leadership skills?

Ernst: It was 100% accidental. I was touring in a band when a good friend and bandmate convinced me to learn SEO as a plan B. That spark took me from Digital Start up in Queensland, to MediaCom London, MediaBrands Australia and back again. Along the way, plan B became plan A. And yes, my years spent pursuing a career in music taught me some invaluable lessons that I lean on as a leader every day. Most notably, the power of intimacy and connection, and the ability and/or courage to be vulnerable, and creative.

3. You have won AFR’s Best Places to Work, how do you continue to improve your culture day in day out?

Ernst: Our culture at dentsu Queensland is a by-product of the vision we have for our business, which includes our purpose, our values and behaviors’, and our mission. We are very clear on what we want to achieve, how, and why… That clarity, and our commitment to it and to each other, is ultimately what drives our culture and preserves it.

4. As a young boy, what did you want to be when you grew up?

Ernst: Michael Hutchence.

5. You are a big supporter of B&T Award shows. Do clients value this recognition?

Ernst: Yes, absolutely. Our partners are as much a part of this business as we are. They celebrate and share these successes with us and play an invaluable role in enabling us to achieve this recognition.

6. As an industry, what’s one thing you would change to make us all better?

Ernst: I’d love to bring strategy, creative, media, comms, and client closer together, more often, to create environments where we collectively and collaboratively innovate to impact.

7. What’s keeping your CMO clients awake at night?

Ernst: How to capitalise on the opportunity created by changes in search behaviour and media/content consumption. And by that, I mean strategically capitalise on those opportunities as opposed to operationally.

8. Who have been your mentors, and what’s the best career advice you have been given?

Ernst: I’m incredibly grateful to have had some amazing people support me throughout my journey. People that jump to mind include Henry Tajer, Caroline Owens, and Ben Summons. All incredible mentors, and friends. But I’d have to give the mantle of ‘best career advice’ to my wife Lucy who pushed me to pitch for the job at MediaCom London, when I was having some limiting beliefs. She backed me and inspired me to back myself. By leaning into that discomfort, getting brave, and activating my gifts, my life changed for the better.

9. What’s one thing that’s not on your LinkedIn profile?

Ernst: I popped most of it on there Sparrow – isn’t that the idea these days ;) One thing not on there is my Misogi for 2025 (which is about me embracing personal growth and redefining what’s possible) In 2025 my misogi is to write, record and perform a body of music, while doing what I do at dentsu Queensland. It’s been a long time, and it’s important to me… Stay tuned.

10. Important last question, do your parents know what you do?

Ernst: Not really, let’s be honest. Mum knows that I love it though, which is more important… And I reckon my dad would be proud.