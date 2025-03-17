Fast 10: Ben Coulson In Creativity, Industry Evolution & Why ‘Logical Magic’ Wins

Ben Coulson is one of Australia’s most celebrated creative leaders, with a career spanning top agencies across North America, the UK, Europe, Asia, New Zealand, and Australia, Coulson has been at the helm of some of the industry’s most awarded work.

From leading Clemenger BBDO, HERO/McCann, and VMLY&R to working with brands like Tourism Australia, Qantas, Telstra, Toyota, and Burger King, Coulson has shaped the creative landscape with work that balances strategic impact and breakthrough storytelling.

Now, as the chief creative officer for ANZ at Dentsu Creative, he is focused on driving innovative, business-impacting work that harnesses creativity, media, experience, technology, data, and gaming. With a passion for mentoring talent and pushing the boundaries of what’s possible, Coulson continues to shape the future of the industry.

Taking time out of his busy schedule, Coulson sat down with Sparrow to answer 10, very quick questions.

1. You’ve had an outstanding global career, if you had to pick one moment, what would be your career highlight so far?

Coulson: In the last scene of a well known AFL ad, Buddy Franklin weaves past a lanky defender to slot an impossible goal. You’d probably need to freeze frame it, but the defender was me. My literal brush with fame.

2. You have worked at iconic Australian agencies such as Mojo, George Patts, and Clem’s how have they shaped your career?

Coulson: They teach you how to play A -grade. Surrounded by that much talent, you can’t have many average days.

3. Sadly, those Aussie agencies have now morphed into global Holdco’s, how does Dentsu Creative nurture “We make the never before’?

Coulson: Dentsu is also a famous agency, that produces grande prix winning work on the regular. ’Never before’ ideas are a big part of this.

4. You give back to the creative community through D&AD, RMIT, etc why is that important?

Coulson: The smartest young thinkers are drifting away from our industry, any chance to stem that tide is worth a go.

5. Over the years you have had a wealth of client experience in different product categories e.g. Travel, Auto, QSR, FMCG, Alcohol, Finance, etc – Has any particular category given you greater creative freedom?

Coulson: Not natively, but categories do go through hot streaks. The good work tends to follow the good CMO’s. As they change jobs, the heat comes into and out of a category.

6. As an industry what’s one thing you would change to make us all better?

Coulson: We could stop awarding tech prototypes that pretend to fix social issues.

7. You are one of the most celebrated creatives locally and globally including Effies, Lions, AOY, etc does Award success translate to agency momentum & new business growth?

Coulson: Only if you’re being recognised for work that demonstrates business growth.

8. You speak about Logical Magic can you explain further?

Coulson: The brain has two halves, use both.

9. What’s one thing that’s not on your LinkedIn profile?

Coulson: An age appropriate head shot.

10. Important last question, do your parents know what you do?

Coulson: Actual quote from my father – “I still don’t know what he actually does, never looks like real work to me. They tell me he’s not bad, but he hasn’t done an ad as good as those XXXX beer ads from the 90’s, Jeez they were funny.”