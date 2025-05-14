Fans Drive Webby Win For Aussie Podcasters Toni & Ryan

Australian podcast duo Toni Lodge and Ryan Jon Dunn have taken home the People’s Voice Award for Best Comedy Episode at the 29th Annual Webby Awards.

Presented by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences, the prestigious Webbys are widely regarded as the ‘Internet’s highest honour.’ Toni and Ryan travelled from Melbourne to New York to accept the award at a star-studded ceremony held on Monday evening.

People’s Voice winners are determined entirely by public ballot and Toni and Ryan secured over 50% of the votes in their category. With a dedicated audience spanning the US, UK and Australia, the show’s loyal fanbase – affectionately known as TARPers (Toni and Ryan Podcasters) – rallied behind the hosts to help secure the win.

Held at Cipriani Wall Street and hosted by Ilana Glazer, the night featured the Webby Awards’ famous five-word acceptance speeches from stars including Snoop Dogg, Amelia Dimoldenberg, The Rizzler and more. Toni and Ryan’s words when collecting their trophy were: “Just Start The F***ing Blog.”

Joining Toni and Ryan on the winners list this year were global icons Rihanna, Taylor Swift, Kendrick Lamar and Selena Gomez.

Toni said: “Was awesome seeing everyone in one room who is doing the hell out of their ‘thing.’”

Ryan said: “Still crazy to think that a podcast that started during lockdown in Melbourne led to us being on stage here in New York. Thanks to all the TARPers for listening and watching and voting and allowing this to happen.”

Toni and Ryan first launched in August 2021 and is one of Australia’s most successful podcasts, with three million monthly downloads and a combined social media reach of 4.2 million followers. In 2024, the show won the Listener’s Choice Award at the Australian Podcast Awards, another prize chosen by the public.

Acast is the exclusive sales partner for Toni and Ryan and daily episodes are release in audio and video.