Ex-Seven Boss James Warburton Back In Supercars Driving Seat

Former Seven CEO James Warburton has been appointed as CEO of Supercars, returning to the racing series and replacing Shane Howard.

Warburton had served as CEO of Supercars from 2013 to 2017 before spending four years at Seven between August 2019 and December 2023, leaving earlier than planned.

Chairman Barclay Nettlefold said: “James is an energetic, strategic and results-driven executive.

“He understands the DNA of our sport and has a proven track record of delivering commercial success and building trusted relationships with teams, partners, broadcasters and fans alike. His return reflects our ambition to strengthen Supercars’ position as a world-class sporting and entertainment product.”

During his previous tenure with Supercars Warburton landed its six-year media rights agreement with Fox Sports Australia, giving a boost to teams’ financial security.

Warburton said: “Supercars holds a very special place in Australian sport, and I’m honoured to be returning to lead the business into its next phase.”

“This is a Championship with passionate fans, incredible on-track action, and huge potential to grow. The business has evolved significantly in recent years and I’m excited to build on the strong foundation already in place. I want to thank the Board for the opportunity and can’t wait to get started.”

Mr Warburton’s appointment follows the transition of current CEO Shane Howard into the role of Director – Motorsport and RACE Board Director.

Warburton will commence his new gig on 23 July 2025.