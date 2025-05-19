MediaNewsletter

Ex-Seven Boss James Warburton Back In Supercars Driving Seat

Staff Writers
Staff Writers
2 Min Read
James Warburton, Boost Media's strategic partner.
James Warburton.

Former Seven CEO James Warburton has been appointed as CEO of Supercars, returning to the racing series and replacing Shane Howard.

Warburton had served as CEO of Supercars from 2013 to 2017 before spending four years at Seven between August 2019 and December 2023, leaving earlier than planned.

Chairman Barclay Nettlefold said: “James is an energetic, strategic and results-driven executive.

“He understands the DNA of our sport and has a proven track record of delivering commercial success and building trusted relationships with teams, partners, broadcasters and fans alike. His return reflects our ambition to strengthen Supercars’ position as a world-class sporting and entertainment product.”

During his previous tenure with Supercars Warburton landed its six-year media rights agreement with Fox Sports Australia, giving a boost to teams’ financial security.

Warburton said: “Supercars holds a very special place in Australian sport, and I’m honoured to be returning to lead the business into its next phase.”

“This is a Championship with passionate fans, incredible on-track action, and huge potential to grow. The business has evolved significantly in recent years and I’m excited to build on the strong foundation already in place. I want to thank the Board for the opportunity and can’t wait to get started.”

Mr Warburton’s appointment follows the transition of current CEO Shane Howard into the role of Director – Motorsport and RACE Board Director.

Warburton will commence his new gig on 23 July 2025.

Related posts:

  1. Weekend TV Ratings: Aussies Escape Dreary Weather With Tom Hanks-Narrated ‘The Americas’ & Travel Guides’ Trip To Tahiti
  2. TV Ratings (12/5/25): New High-Stakes Trivia Show ‘The Floor’ Wows Aussies & Does Numbers For Nine
  3. TV Ratings (14/05/2025): Home & Away Drama Keeps The Drama Rolling On Quiet Ratings Night
  4. Sell It To Me! Navigating The Challenges & Opportunities Of Retail Media’s New Frontier
TAGGED: ,
Staff Writers
By Staff Writers
Follow:
Staff Writers represent B&T's team of award-winning reporters. Here, you'll find articles crafted with industry experience spanning over 50 years. Our team of specialists brings together a wealth of knowledge and a commitment to delivering insightful, topical, and breaking news. With a deep understanding of advertising and media, our Staff Writers are dedicated to providing industry-leading analysis and reporting, both shaping the conversation and setting the benchmark for excellence.

Latest News

CSIRO Publishing Shutters Two Titles Citing Rising Cost Of Printing
Foxtel Group & Dazn Will Play Host To The 21st Instalment Of The FIFA Club World Cup 2025
The Pistol Snares Tudor Stefanescu For New Head Of Owned Channels Role
Accent Paint Tells Tradies To ‘Assemble The Squad’ Via Scooter
Register Lost your password?