Enigma Wins Account For Fintech Company Humm Group

Indie full-service agency Enigma has been appointed by fintech company Humm Group as its agency partner.

The appointment will see Enigma working across strategy, media and creative for Humm Group, supporting its suite of lending solutions that help customers access the things they need while managing repayments.

“We were impressed by Enigma’s strategic thinking, media firepower and fully integrated creative offering,” Chiara Bianciardi, general manager cards and marketing, consumer Australia at Humm Group said.

“They demonstrated a clear understanding of our customers, our ambitions, and how to help us grow as we ramp up and roll out new products”.

“Humm Group is an ambitious, fast-moving brand in one of the most competitive and dynamic categories in the country. We are so excited to work with Chiara and her team to help supercharge their next phase of growth,” Enigma chief media officer, Justin Ladmore added.

Humm Group joins a growing list of Enigma clients spanning finance, property, tourism, government, FMCG, and retail.

The appointment is effective immediately.

This new business win follows the recent announcement of Simon Lee joining Enigma as chief creative officer.