Emotive Taps Michelle Lomas To Head Up New Partnerships Arm

Michelle Lomas, a partnerships and content leader, has joined independent creative agency Emotive in the newly created role of head of partnerships, where she will lead the agency’s specialist partnerships division.

With nearly 20 years of cross-industry experience spanning strategy and creativity, Lomas has held leadership roles including head of brand partnerships at Ensemble Australia and MediaCom, VP, head of content & social at Hearst’s iCrossing New York, and most recently, chief strategy officer at audio creative studio Ampel.

“I’ve always believed in the power of partnerships to connect brands with people through an audience-first lens. Emotive’s purpose, to create ideas that change how people feel, is something I’ve long admired. With the right approach, partnerships don’t just support the work, they help it travel further and hit harder. I can’t wait to get started,” Lomas said.

She will also work closely with the leads of Emotive’s other specialisms, spanning social, talent, PR, and brand experience.

Lomas will report to Sebastian Revell, Emotive’s executive strategy partner who recently joined the agency after nearly 6 years at TBWA and TBWA\Media Arts Lab.

“I’m over the moon to have Michelle on board. She’s whip smart, wildly versatile, and the kind of operator who’ll help supercharge our next phase of growth built around Fame Thinking, which combines our core capabilities of strategy, creative, design and earned with our specialisms of social, talent, PR, partnerships, and brand experience to unlock the emotional impact of every idea,” Revell said.

“The launch of our partnerships offering is a big moment for Emotive and a long time coming. As traditional media channels face increasing pressure, unique and unexpected partnerships are becoming critical to maximising the impact of an idea. By integrating this offering from the very start and backing it with our full creative firepower, we’re solving a problem we see all too often: great ideas falling short in partnership execution. We believe this will be a genuine game changer for how our clients’ ideas show up,” Simon Joyce, founder & CEO added.

Lomas commenced at Emotive HQ on 12 May.