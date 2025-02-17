Elevating Everyday Moments: How Brands Can Transform the Ordinary

We all know the feeling: you’ve just returned home from work, ready to relax, when your phone pings.

Technology has transformed how we work and stay connected. Digital connectivity has created expectations of constant productivity and an “always on” mentality. While previous generations worked fixed hours, today’s workday has a less clear start and end. Millennials and Gen Z face particular pressure from the proliferation of “hustle culture” and “toxic productivity” – mindsets that prioritize work over personal wellbeing.

This heightened connectivity affects our personal lives too. Even outside of work hours, people feel pressured to remain productive – with the “my 5-9 after my 9-5” trend, joining fitness groups, pursuing additional education, or developing side hustles.

This constant drive for productivity has left many people feeling overwhelmed and unable to truly relax.