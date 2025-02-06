AdvertisingMarketing

Drop Everything Now! B&T’s 30 Under 30 Entries Close TODAY—Enter Before It’s Too Late!

Aimee Edwards
Aimee Edwards
1 Min Read

The clock is ticking! Final entries for B&T’s 30 Under 30 Awards, Presented by Vevo, close TODAY! If you’ve been putting it off, now is the time to act—this is your last chance to be recognised as one of the industry’s brightest young stars.

Don’t wait. Enter now before it’s too late!

These awards celebrate the dreamers, the disruptors, and the trailblazers—so if that sounds like you, don’t let imposter syndrome hold you back. Past winners once thought they had no chance, and now they’re industry leaders. You could be next.

Still unsure? Take a look through last years amazing winners for some inspiration!

Your age doesn’t define your impact, and these awards prove that. Winning can be a game-changer. It’s your moment to stand out, connect with industry leaders, and celebrate the work you’ve poured your heart into.

The awards night is set for March 13 at Sydney’s Metro Theatre—one of the biggest nights in the industry. But first—you need to enter.

Don’t wait. Enter now before it’s too late!

  • Finalists announced: Feb 27
  • Early bird tickets close: Feb 28
  • Awards night: March 13

Related posts:

  1. The Client Relationship Consultancy Rebrands To Verity Relationship Intelligence
  2. Dig Your Claws Into Creativity: Cairns Hatchlings Announces Entry Workshops!
  3. Sunday Gravy Wins Sorbent’s Creative
  4. Elephant Room Appoints Performance Marketing Leader Daniel Torres As General Manager
TAGGED:
Aimee Edwards
By Aimee Edwards
Follow:
Aimee is a journalist and writer of all things media and advertising. Aimee is also a self-published author with a passion for stories with a focus on mental health, sport, DE&I and the environment. Prior to joining B&T, Aimee worked as a media researcher, writing about emerging changes and trends in the media industry and heading up research projects, the most notable centering around the representation of female voices in the sports media industry.

Latest News

SCA Bolsters Commercial Team With Melbourne Appointments
Val Morgan Reveals New Cross-Channel Data, Category Entry Tools At ValFronts
Rebel Unites All Codes In ‘Football Is Everything’ Campaign Via The General Store
We Are Social leans Into “BeReal” For Avène’s #TheRealestAd Push
Register Lost your password?