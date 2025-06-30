Dr Will Maginness Spearheads Mission Paws’ibles In Campaign To Support Bali’s Street Dogs

Mission Paws’ible, a grassroots animal rescue organisation based in Bali founded by Australian creative and former graphic designer, Prue Barber, has launched a powerful new campaign asking Australian travellers to give back by donating to support the island’s injured and abandoned street dogs.

The campaign is fronted by rising social media star and holistic vet Dr Will Maginness, best known for his viral Instagram content and founder of premium dog food brand 5 Hounds. Maginness has signed on as brand ambassador and will be providing ongoing virtual veterinary consulting to Mission Paws’ible’s team on the ground, supporting the treatment and rehabilitation of rescued animals at their Bali-based Healing Centre.

The content-led campaign was spearheaded by influencer and talent agency Born Bred Talent and produced by creative studio Slate Media. The nine part interview style content series is designed to connect emotionally with the more than 1.5 million Australians who visit Bali annually, encouraging them to look beyond the resorts and beach clubs, and make a meaningful impact.

“Mission Paws’ible is doing truly remarkable work under incredibly tough conditions,” said Maginness. “It’s an honour to support the team and share my knowledge to help these dogs heal. This campaign is about inspiring Australians to act with compassion, whether they’re heading to Bali or just watching from home.”

Maginness brings a unique background to the campaign: a former AFL rookie with the West Coast Eagles whose career was cut short by injury, he found solace in his first dog, Monty. That bond inspired him to pursue veterinary medicine and later launch 5 Hounds, a dog food brand that blends regenerative farming, nutrition science and ethical sourcing.

The campaign will run across social media and digital platforms throughout winter and spring, targeting conscious travellers and pet lovers alike.

“Every day, we rescue animals from unimaginable suffering and give them a second chance at life,” said Prue Barber, founder of Mission Paws’ible. “But we can’t do it alone. With the help of Born Bred, Slate, and Dr Will, we’re building a campaign that resonates and activates real support from Aussies who care.”