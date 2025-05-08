AdvertisingNewsletter

DoubleVerify Launches Pre-Screen Safety & Suitability Solution For Google’s Search Partner Network

DoubleVerify has announced the launch of AI-powered pre-bid controls for Google’s Search Partner Network (SPN). The launch gives advertisers greater control, confidence, and protection when extending their campaign reach on SPN inventory, beyond Google.

Google’s SPN allows brands to scale their advertising across non-Google third-party websites, increasing reach. With this new release, brands can apply DV’s independent, trusted brand safety and suitability protections to SPN inventory, enabling informed decisions to avoid content that does not align with their brand preferences––safeguarding brand equity, improving media quality, and maximising advertising ROI.

“As advertisers seek greater performance and transparency across every digital channel, our mission is to provide scalable solutions that uphold brand reputation and improve performance,” said Steven Woolway, EVP, business development, DoubleVerify. “With this launch, DV is extending our industry-leading protections to an important piece of Google’s ecosystem—empowering advertisers to make smarter, safer, and more efficient media investments”.

With this release, advertisers will benefit from:

  • Rely on Trusted Coverage: Gain confidence from independent, third-party protection across SPN ad placements.
  • Maximise Media Performance: Boost campaign ROI by proactively avoiding SPN domains that don’t align with an advertiser’s brand suitability criteria.
  • Improve Operational Efficiency: The ability to automate SPN inventory classification and avoidance reduces manual efforts and ensures ongoing protection.

DV’s proprietary, AI-powered Universal Content Intelligence classification engine analyses video, image, audio, speech, and text elements to deliver superior content classifications at scale.

