Don’t Wait Until You Feel “Ready”: Inner Sanctum’s Clare Starling On Making The Transition To Leadership

Clare Starling, co-founder of Inner Sanctum Sports Management, is the next mentor in the IMAA’s Future Leaders of Tomorrow program. Here, she explains why she’s involved and why mentorship is so important. Last time out, we heard from Julie Anne Longano, executive director and founder of Peeps Consulting.

B&T: How did you get involved and why this program specifically?

Clare Starling: The Female Leaders of Tomorrow program stood out because it provides real, practical support for women as they grow and evolve in their leadership careers. I know firsthand how invaluable it is to have a strong support system and a champion—especially in industries that still have barriers for women. If I can help someone navigate challenges with a little more confidence, I’m all in.

B&T: Why is mentoring women in the industry so important for its future success?

CS: When more women rise, the industry moves forward. When women see others paving the way, it gives them confidence to push forward. Mentoring ensures that knowledge, resilience, and opportunities are passed down, strengthening the next generation and making the industry more diverse and innovative.

Mentorship isn’t about having all the answers—it’s about creating space for real conversations, sharing experiences, and helping others see what they’re truly capable of. Amen!

B&T: Who are/were your mentors, and what did you learn from them?

CS: I’ve been lucky to have incredible mentors—including a couple of remarkable men during my time at News Corp who reached down early in my career and stayed with me throughout the years. And let’s be honest—every woman needs a work wife.

These people in my life have challenged me to think bigger, back myself, hold a mirror where I needed it, and not wait for permission. They taught me that resilience is just as important as strategy, and that leadership isn’t about certainty—it’s about courage, growth, and creating opportunities for others.

B&T: If you could offer one piece of advice to all future leaders, what would it be and why?

Don’t wait until you feel “ready.” No one ever does. The best leaders step forward even when things feel uncertain, trusting their instincts, and surrounding themselves with people who help them grow.