Don’t Be Late! Early Bird Tickets For B&T’s 30 Under 30 Awards, Presented By Vevo, Shut At Midnight!

Don’t Be Late! Early Bird Tickets For B&T’s 30 Under 30 Awards, Presented By Vevo, Shut At Midnight!
Sofia Geraghty
By Sofia Geraghty



You have less than 24 hours left to buy your early bird tickets for the hottest event of the year – the B&T’s 30 under 30 Awards, presented by Vevo.

The B&T 30 under 30 awards celebrate the incredible talent that exists within the advertising, media and marketing industry.

This year the standard of entry was higher than ever, you can check out the finalists HERE and also see a handful of their incredible entry videos.

The exclusive awards ceremony is taking place on Thursday 14 March at the Metro Theatre in Sydney, and you until 23:59 TODAY to buy your tickets at a steal of a price.

Expect incredible music – we have DJ Groove City joining us, VIP prize giveaways, and a night you won’t forget! You’ll also be the first to see who makes it to the top of the 30 Under 30 People’s Choice Poll. 

Don’t miss it. Buy your tickets NOW.




Please login with linkedin to comment

30 under 30

Latest News

Screen Queensland Launches New Channel Lab: YouTube Accelerator Initiative
  • Media

Screen Queensland Launches New Channel Lab: YouTube Accelerator Initiative

The Miles Government through Screen Queensland has launched the agency’s first Channel Lab initiative to support emerging creators who use online platforms to share their screen stories. Lead image: Changer co-founders Ant McCormack and Farad Meher-Homji deliver an Accelerator workshop for YouTube.  This new initiative, in partnership with Changer with support from YouTube, is providing […]

Top Brands Invited To Shape Vivid Sydney 2024
  • Advertising

Top Brands Invited To Shape Vivid Sydney 2024

Destination NSW is inviting leading brands to help shape Vivid Sydney 2024 as a commercial partner in the world-renowned annual festival of Light, Music, Ideas and Food. Vivid Sydney is the Southern Hemisphere’s biggest and most innovative festival of art, culture and creative industries. The theme for this year’s celebration of creativity, community, innovation, and […]

ABC Radio Australia Amplifies Pacific Women’s Voices This IWD With Sista Sounds
  • Media

ABC Radio Australia Amplifies Pacific Women’s Voices This IWD With Sista Sounds

In time for this year’s International Women’s Day, ABC Radio Australia has launched a new weekly program celebrating female musicians from across the Pacific. Liven up your Tuesday afternoons with Sista Sounds, an hour of curated sounds from 3:00 pm PNG time. Hosted by award-winning Samoan-Australian music journalist Sosefina Fuamoli, the program highlights emerging and […]

Broadsheet Promotes Claire Booth To National Sales & Partnerships Director Role
  • Media

Broadsheet Promotes Claire Booth To National Sales & Partnerships Director Role

Broadsheet has promoted Claire Booth to the national sales and partnerships director role. Since its launch in 2009, Broadsheet has published news, features, and events coverage across the Australian cities of Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Adelaide, Perth, Tasmania, and New Zealand. Claire Booth was acquired by the Broadsheet team in 2019 from The Story Lab and […]

Taboola Appoints Experienced APAC Advertising Exec To Manage New Zealand Sales
  • Marketing

Taboola Appoints Experienced APAC Advertising Exec To Manage New Zealand Sales

Taboola, has announced the appointment of former Taboola APAC director and skilled digital strategist Joe France (lead image) as its New Zealand sales lead, as it continues to expand its presence in the ANZ market. Under his new remit, France will be responsible for cultivating key partnerships and delivering innovative solutions to meet evolving New […]