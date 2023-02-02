Domino’s For Good Day Campaign Returns Via It’s Friday

Domino’s has unveiled the campaign for its second annual Domino’s For Good Day, with the creative work handled by the It’s Friday agency.

On 9 February, one dollar from the sale of selected pizzas will be donated to the Domino’s Give for Good charity which works with a range of charities working in areas such as youth and education, leadership and entrepreneurship, rural communities, mental health initiatives, and disaster relief.

Drawing on superhero story tropes, It’s Friday’s creative reminds Australians that you don’t need to have super powers to do good in the world. Wavemaker is handling the media duties for the campaign.

“Dominos for Good Day is a wonderful way to bring people together every year, while raising funds to support the good work so many Australian charities and organisations are doing,” added Bronwyn Spencer, Give for Good general manager.

David Burness, Domino’s ANZ CEO said: “Through this initiative, we’re aiming to raise more than $150,000 across 750+ Domino’s stores to do some serious Good in communities right across Australia.”

It’s Friday CCO, Vince Lagana said: “On Domino’s for Good Day you don’t need to leap tall buildings or soar like an eagle to help others. It’s one of the rare occasions when you can give back while enjoying yourself at the same time. So while the causes Give for Good support are serious, the invitation to contribute doesn’t have to be. It’s a chance to help others while you help yourself to a pizza. That’s a cause anyone can get behind.”

Pete Bosilkovski, CEO of It’s Friday, added: “Domino’s has a long and proud history of helping the communities it operates in, and Give for Good takes that generosity to the next level. We’re thrilled to help put Domino’s for Good Day on every Aussie’s calendar, marking it out as a day when you get together with friends and share a pizza to help others.”

Credits

Client: Domino’s – Give for Good

Agency: It’s Friday

Director: Daniel Fletcher

Production Company: Rabbit

Edit: Phoebe Taylor – Arc Edit

Post Production: Alt VFX

Sound: Stevie-Leigh Batiste – Sounds Like Butter

Media: Wavemaker