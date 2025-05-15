B&T ExclusiveNewsletterPartner Content

Debates, Emotion & Economics: Pinterest Wraps Day 3 In Cairns

Staff Writers
Edited by Staff Writers
1 Min Read

We’ve had a blast in Cairns!

For the last day, the festival’s Debate Club brought a packed audience as two teams tackled this question: Are purchases propelled by emotions or economics? Team Emotion–featuring Pinterest’s VP of Global Creative, Xanthe Wells–leaned into the power of storytelling and emotional connection to influence customers, while Team Economics argued emotions don’t override the realities of macroeconomic shifts. The final result: its positive emotional resonance, matched with practical relevance, that turns inspiration into action.

Throughout the week, the Pinterest brand space was a buzzing hub of activity and creativity. Hundreds of you enjoyed our hands-on activations and left with personalised colour consultations, custom luggage tags, and fine line tattoos.

This year has marked strong growth and momentum for Pinterest, from our growing community of engaged monthly users to our enhanced visual search features and suite of powerful lower funnel products, all in a more positive place online. Consider choosing a platform where brand values and campaign performance go hand in hand.

That’s a wrap on another incredible Cairns Crocodiles—three days of stellar programming, big ideas, and valuable networking complete. We’re leaving the festival more energised than ever. See you next year!

