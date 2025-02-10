DDB Group Melbourne Promotes Matt Pearce To Chief Strategy Officer

DDB Group Melbourne CEO Mike Napolitano has announced that the agency’s head of planning, Matt Pearce, has been promoted to chief strategy officer across the group’s brands in Melbourne.

Pearce joined DDB Melbourne in 2021, leading strategy across the DDB, Mango and Tribal teams.

Pearce built the DDB Group Melbourne strategy department and worked on campaigns such as Coles’ ‘Great Lengths’ and Movember’s ‘The Mo is Calling’.

During Pearce’s time at DDB, the company saw client wins including Asahi CUB, Acciona, Movember, Mr Chen’s, Dabble, Funlabs, Agrifutures, Made by Dyslexia, and Our Watch.

“Matt is a world-class leader who has helped refound DDB Group Melbourne. He’s a great strategic mind and with his leadership, we’ll continue to help grow the fortunes of our clients and their brands. Internally I could not ask for a better partner, and I know the rest of our leadership group and broader team value Matt’s unwavering contribution to not just our collective team success but also the individual focus he gives everyone that is in his orbit. Hands down Pearcey is the best creatively strategic mind I’ve ever worked with,” Mike Napolitano, DDB Group Melbourne CEO said.

“There’s not one strategist in the business that’s sharper than Matt. He is entirely unique in his ability to distill the complex and simplify client problems and opportunities. In a sea of strategy jargon and bullshit, Matt is a weapon, loved by clients and creatives in equal measure,” Psembi Kinstan chief creative officer of DDB Melbourne Group added.

“We’ve built something great at DDB Melbourne, with a truly unique approach to insight-led creative strategy, and I can’t wait to keep up the momentum,” Pearce added.

His promotion is effective immediately.