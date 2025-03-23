DDB Group ANZ President Andrew Little Steps Down, Heralds New Leadership Team

DDB Group AUNZ has announced president Andrew Little is stepping down, heralding a new leadership team, with New Zealand CEO Priya Patel and New Zealand chief creative officer Matty Burton taking on expanded roles in the region effective on 1 April. Patel extends her responsibility to regional CEO with Burton moving into the newly created role of chief creative officer for DDB Group AUNZ.

Little has stepped down as president after 25 years. Little started as managing director of DDB Melbourne and was then promoted to CEO DDB Group Australia in 2013. This was followed by a promotion to president and CEO ANZ in 2021. His partnerships with Westpac (13 years), McDonald’s (56 years), Coles (two tenures) and Volkswagen (27 years) mark some of the most consistent agency-client relationships in Australia.

“I have always thought that leading DDB is a privilege, not a job and have treated this company like it was my own. I have also been fortunate to see DDB graduates become CEOs, CCOs and heads of departments around the world – this is one of the real joys of a long tenure. I have made lifelong friends with clients and even competitors. But mostly I would like to thank my DDB family – those wonderful people who have supported me through the years,” Little said.

Patel and Burton will continue to be based in New Zealand, where they have worked together since 2021. They will oversee the agency and its clients, as well as partnering with the DDB Melbourne and DDB Sydney leadership teams.

“Each of our offices is unique and has its own strengths and talents. To date, we have all worked relatively siloed, but there are exciting opportunities for us to come together and integrate more for the benefit of our clients – like a modern, creatively powerful, Antipodean mini network within the worldwide network. Our vision is simply to create more unity between the amazing humans in Australia and New Zealand,” Patel said.

“In Napa [Mike Napolitano, CEO DDB Melbourne] and Marj [Sheryl Marjoram, CEO DDB Sydney], I have two super-smart partners who are well connected into clients and the best talent in the region, and I can’t wait to work even more closely with them. And I am, of course, deeply grateful to Andrew for bringing me into DDB and his continual support over the last seven years.”

“Both Priya and I have worked in and love all three cities and believe we just need to connect the right people at the right time. We want it to be inspiring and rewarding – giving everyone new opportunities, challenges and clients to work with,” Burton added.

“Our agencies in Australia and New Zealand have always been some of our strongest, most creative offerings in the global DDB network. I have no doubt that this leadership team will chart enormous creative success and growth for the future. I would like to thank Andrew for leading through some of our most impressive years in the region. He’s had a profound impact on the business and will be missed by all of us at DDB. Andrew will be here to support Priya, Matty and clients until August 2025,” DDB Group global CEO, Alex Lubar, said.