Day-LIGHT Robbery: Sunrise Reporter Speaks Out After Pricey Equipment Was Stolen While Reporting Live On Crime In Adelaide

Sunrise reporter Hayden Nelson has spoken out after his crew had a light stolen ironically he was reporting about rising crime in Adelaide’s Rundle Mall live on air.

The expensive light was stolen on Monday about 5am.

The reporter only realised the pricey light was gone after the cross.

“When you’re about to go live, you’ve got an earpiece in with your director talking to you, and the sound of the presenters, you’ve got lights blaring at you,” Nelson told 7NEWS.

“It was dark, it was in Rundle Mall and ironically we were reporting on crime issues in Rundle Mall.”

On Monday, Nelson mentioned the incident on Sunrise.

“During our last live cross, someone come and took the light off our light stand,” Nelson said, speaking to Edwina Bartholomew.

“Normally, we have about three lights here. But they came and took it blatantly off and walked away from it.”

“For someone to be opportunistic and taking our equipment, they probably don’t even know what it is used for and how much it’s worth,” Nelson said.

“It would be impossible for them to use, as the light itself needs a battery which is a broadcast quality battery which you can only get in the industry, and then you need the charger for it.“

South Australian Police released a photo of a suspect yesterday. He was described as a male wearing an orange beanie, dark green shirt and dark-coloured shorts.

Police have appealed for anyone with information to contact them.